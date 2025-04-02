Cartier revives its rare Tank à Guichets at Watches & Wonders

Cartier revealed a stunning update of one of its special timepieces during Watches & Wonders Geneva. Four new models bring back the Tank à Guichets and these honor the initial 1928 design plus include current watchmaking improvements.

This Tank à Guichets is different in horology and it acted as an early example of a “digital” mechanical watch. Instead of common hands, it showed time through two openings. The model came out first in 1928, in very few numbers. It gained cult status among collectors – Duke Ellington wore it often.

Recommended Videos

This 2025 version goes back to the original design ideas more accurately than the prior 1997 set. It includes the crown at the top, not at the side like the anniversary version. The new set holds three regular versions in gold and pink gold next to platinum. A set of only 200 pieces in platinum changes the hour opening by 90 degrees from the first layout.

All four versions measure 37.6 x 24.8mm. They have a slim 6mm shape, giving a smooth feel on the wrist – this finds a balance between classic size plus current wear. But the platinum version has red numbers plus a matching leather band, crafting an especially good look.

Inside each timepiece exists the new manual 9755 MC calibre. They built this just for the set with special hours and trailing minutes. This action shows a real investment in the model – Cartier backs the Tank à Guichets beyond just a limited rerun.

The remake speaks to the design’s constant appeal plus a surprisingly current style. When presented close to a century ago, the Tank à Guichets left behind regular time displays. Though its simple way is still unique now, like it was ground-breaking back then.

With the relaunch of the Tank à Guichets, Cartier keeps exploring the “art of metamorphosis” – the main idea across the brand’s 2025 updates. For instance by looking at plus changing this old design, Cartier shows how heritage inspires current watch creation.

For the new Tank à Guichets set, Cartier has not yet said prices. As metal pieces with a special action, they will exist at the high end of the brand’s goods. On top of that more news about the set lives on Cartier’s site while Watches & Wonders shows until April 7.