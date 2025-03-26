Neil Armstrong’s Omega Speedmaster, a piece of history, goes up for auction

RR Auction just presented Neil Armstrong’s Omega Speedmaster to the world. There’s a high chance this rare timepiece will fetch more than $2,000,000.

Timepieces featured in the ‘Tribute to Astronauts’ collection always attract high bids. Walter Schirra’s ref. BA145.022 was put up for auction in 2022, and the highest bid was $1,906,954.

This watch has ties to the Apollo mission and was offered as a gift to Neil Armstrong in 1969—a small gesture by Omega. Since Armstrong was the first astronaut to land on the moon, this watch is quite valuable to both watch and space enthusiasts alike.

The Omega Speedmaster ref. BA145.022 was limited to 26 pieces and was designed for everyone who was involved in the Apollo 11 expedition. Armstrong’s special piece, no. 17, comes with an interesting inscription—to mark man’s conquest of space with time, through time, on time.

Mark Armstrong, Neil’s son, commented, “This watch, which my father liked to wear on special occasions, symbolizes one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of mankind.”

Neil Armstrong had an inclination for charity, so this sale will honor some of his interests, according to Mark Armstrong: “A substantial portion of the proceeds from the sale of this watch will benefit charitable causes my father believed in, furthering the impact that he and many other Americans made to humanity more than half a century ago.”

The auction closes on April 17.

While this timepiece has a rich history, it’s also a stylish piece that stands out due to the gold hues.

