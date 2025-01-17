Omega takes a trip to space with the Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite

Omega’s latest launch is a collection that paints a clear picture of what the moon looks like. The Speedmaster has a rich history dating back to 1969, when astronomers wore an Omega timepiece on an expedition to the moon.

This new release honors Omega’s trip to the moon with two different timepieces manufactured from elements found in outer space. It’s worth noting that these two timepieces are characterized by an outer-space aesthetic.

The dial is constructed from an iron meteorite material with a unique texture that adds some depth to the overall look. It definitely looks like it was curved out while falling into Earth’s atmosphere from outer space.

Apart from that, the moon phase complication sits above the 6 O’clock denotation, and it is fitted with two moon-shaped cabochons that align with the real lunar phases. Even though the cabochons look so realistic, the stars surrounding the two stones are the icing on the cake.

According to Omega, this constellation was captured in 1969, when the Speedmaster made it to space.

To highlight various components, Omega covered the dial with a stylish coating.

The first watch comes with a black PVD coating, characterized by white marks and grooves to bring out the meteorite-like appearance. Hour markers and hour hands are made from 18k gold, creating a beautiful contrast between the black background and bright elements.

While the second timepiece has a similar design, the front is quite different thanks to the grey and white aesthetic.

Omega pulled this off with two coatings—a blue coating on the base, topped off by a grey one for a meteorite-like finish. Subdials also have a blue color that sticks out due to the grey background.

Just like the first watch, the grey model was rolled out with an elegant dial, accentuated by a criss-cross pattern formed by grooves. Turns out that these two watch models are not so different after all.

Various denotations, such as the hour and seconds markers, are cleverly designed to display time while complementing other elements.

Both watch versions cost $17,100.