Phillips unveils rare timepieces for Geneva Watch Auction: XXI

Which watch is your favorite?

By
Patek Philippe watch on grey background for Phillips Auction
Phillips

Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, revealed prominent pieces for its upcoming Geneva Watch Auction: XXI. It is scheduled for May 10-11, 2025. The esteemed auction house’s initial live watch transaction for that year includes nearly 200 unusual timekeepers. Among them are a few remarkable watches — they now hold much appeal for serious collectors.

The auction’s headline is the sole known Patek Philippe Reference 3448 in pink gold. This exceptional discovery denotes one of the most remarkable finds in current vintage timepiece acquisition. Between 1962 and 1981, they mainly made this automatic perpetual calendar using yellow gold and white gold. Because it lacked prior documentation in this valuable metal, it has a lot of potential to break records. This watch is from 1968.

A remarkable item is a Rolex Daytona Reference 6264 “Paul Newman Lemon” in yellow gold, which dates back to circa 1970. This very uncommon, exotic dial displays a unique yellow chronograph track. Collectors call it “Lemon” because of this feature. It was unknown to buyers, having been in a family safe since 1996. This finding adds to the detailed story of Paul Newman Daytona watches.

Rolex collectors who appreciate older models will find a pink gold Reference 8171 “Padellone” triple calendar moonphase appealing. These particular models, equipped with triple calendar and moonphase functions, show some of the most intricate mechanisms Rolex ever built. The pink gold version, circa 1950, attracts strong interest.

“At Phillips Watches, we pride ourselves on our commitment to curating the extraordinary,” said Alexandre Ghotbi, Head of Watches, Continental Europe & Middle East, and Tiffany To, Head of Sale, in a joint statement. “Our upcoming Geneva auction is no exception, as we have meticulously selected timepieces that are not only rare but also tell a unique story.”

More modern watch selections are just as notable. A 2025 prototype of what could be the slimmest watch globally, the Konstantin Chaykin ThinKing, is present. An F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain from 2019 includes a scarce ruby center. 

A remarkable white gold Universal Genève Polerouter with a hand-crafted bracelet stands out. This distinctive object will be auctioned for charity. It shows an unusual creation of the well-known Gérald Genta plan.

The Geneva Watch Auction: XXI opens Phillips Watches’ tenth year. 

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
