 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Phillips Watches to auction rare timepieces from Patek Philippe, Rolex, and more

One watch could sell for more than $2 million

Sarah Veldman
By
Patek Philippe watch face
Phillips

If you’ve ever dreamed of strapping a piece of history onto your wrist, brace yourself because Phillips Watches is about to make your fantasies a reality. The upcoming New York Watch Auction: NINE, set to unfold on December 9-10 at the illustrious 432 Park Avenue, promises an unprecedented spectacle of horological wonders. This extravaganza, billed as the company’s most diverse offering of watches for men ever in the Americas, is poised to shake the watch-collecting world to its core.

Patek Philippe takes center stage

The star-studded lineup includes the crème de la crème of timepieces, with Patek Philippe leading the charge. Lot 89, a Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in an exquisite pink gold perpetual chronograph form, circa 1950. Estimated to fetch a staggering $1.2-2.4 million, the well-preserved luxury watch is a testament to the timeless allure of Patek Philippe watches.

Recommended Videos

Phillips is proudly flaunting this pink gold marvel, last seen in the public eye in 2000, as one of the finest examples of the coveted Ref. 1518. With a scarcity of only four known stainless steel counterparts, this pink gold beauty stands as a beacon of rarity. The watch’s exceptional state of preservation, untouched by the polishing hands of time, is a remarkable feat. Its design, born amid the tumult of World War II, is a symphony of clean lines, elegant proportions, and extended, curved lugs – a visual feast for the horological connoisseur.

Rolex Paul Newman Lemon watch face
Phillips

Rolex’s lemonade stand

If your taste veers towards Rolex watches, Phillips has a treat for you with Lot 30 – a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 6264 in a beguiling “Paul Newman Lemon” style from circa 1970. This exceptionally rare yellow-gold chronograph, estimated between $600,000 and $1.2 million, is a sip of horological lemonade on a hot summer day.

Related

To be deemed a “Lemon” Paul Newman, the dial must sport a matte-finished, grené texture with a cream-yellow color that distinguishes it from the common metallic gold or champagne dials. Complemented by a luxurious yellow-gold Oyster bracelet, this Rolex gem carries a serial number closely aligned with its illustrious counterparts. A piece that’s aged gracefully over the past half-century, it’s poised to fetch a price tag commensurate with its importance in the realm of highly sought-after timepieces.

George Daniels watch face
Phillips

George Daniels’ legacy shines bright

The auction doesn’t just celebrate the giants; it pays homage to the maestros who shaped horological history. Lot 14 showcases a George Daniels Anniversary wristwatch, a rare yellow-gold piece numbered 16 of a limited edition of 35, dating back to 2017. It is estimated to fetch between $500,000 and $1 million.

George Daniels, the father of the independent watch industry, collaborated with Roger Smith to create the Anniversary series. What sets this series apart is not just its tribute to the past but its evolution, particularly in its movement. The Daniels Co–axial escapement, re-engineered by Smith, guarantees both radial and concentric orientation of the two sets of teeth, representing a natural and useful development of Daniels’ original escapement.

Philippe Dufour watch face
Phillips

Dufour, Journe, and a symphony of innovation

Enter Lot 135 — a Philippe Dufour Simplicity, a rare platinum wristwatch from circa 2008, estimated between $400,000 and $800,000. Dufour’s Simplicity model, introduced in 2000 as a tribute to traditional Swiss watchmaking, was crafted entirely by hand.

The auction also features Lot 156, an F.P. Journe Centigraphe Souverain “F,” an extremely rare platinum chronograph from circa 2014. Estimated between $250,000 and $500,000, this watch was inspired by Jean Todt, the CEO of Ferrari at the time; it features a striking red dial and yellow accented hands, making it an “unprecedented” chronograph ideal for car racing.

Patek Philippe watch face
Phillips

Patek’s grand finale

Finally, Lot 145 brings us back to Patek Philippe with a Ref. 3974J, an important yellow-gold minute repeating perpetual calendar wristwatch from circa 1991. Estimated between $250,000 and $500,000, this piece epitomizes Patek Philippe’s technical and design prowess. Created to celebrate the brand’s 150th anniversary, it was the world’s first automatic-winding minute-repeating watch ever made.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a novice on the brink of diving into the world of luxury watches, mark your calendars for December 9-10 — a date with horological destiny awaits at 432 Park Avenue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Aaron Rodgers and Zenith team up for a very green chronomaster watch
This watch is decked out in NY Jets colors, but it works for the Green Bay Packers, too
Zenith Aaron Rodgers Chronomaster

In the world of watches for men, the collaboration between a sports icon and a prestigious watchmaker is always a sight to behold. Enter Aaron Rodgers, the legendary quarterback, and Zenith watches, the Swiss watchmaking maestro. Together, they've created a timepiece that's as remarkable as it is unique. If you thought football and horology had nothing in common, think again. The result is the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, a watch that's turning heads for all the right reasons.

Before diving into the intricacies of the Chronomaster Sport Aaron Rodgers Edition, let's talk about the man behind the watch — Aaron Rodgers. As a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer, he's known for his precision and excellence on the field whether he's playing for the Green Bay Packers or the NY Jets. Off the field, he's a man with impeccable taste, and that's where Zenith comes in.

Read more
Frederique Constant unveils ultra-exclusive luxury watches with one-of-a-kind meteorite dials
Each of these luxury watches is hand-finished by two watchmakers
Frederique Constant Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture

In the world of watches for men, there are brands, and then there's Frederique Constant. The Geneva-based manufacturer (and any fan of watches will know that Geneva watches are simply the best) has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury watches, and its latest creation, the Frederique Constant Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture, takes the game to a whole new level. This watch is not just a time-telling accessory; it's a masterpiece that demands your attention.

First things first, let's talk about the star of the show: the meteorite dial. Yes, you heard that right. Frederique Constant has turned to the cosmos for inspiration, and it's a genius move. The dial of the Classic Tourbillon Meteorite Manufacture is crafted from a genuine meteorite, making each watch unique and one of a kind, as every meteorite varies slightly. It's not every day that you can strap a piece of the universe to your wrist, right?

Read more
Girard-Perregaux brings back a renewed Constant Escapement, one of its most interesting luxury watches
How the Neo Constant Escapement improves upon the original
Girard Perregaux New Constant Escapement face

In the world of watches, few brands command the level of admiration and respect that Girard-Perregaux does. When you think of luxury watches for men, Girard-Perregaux is undoubtedly a name that springs to mind, and it's recently made a bold statement by reintroducing its Constant Escapement -- a masterpiece that has left watch aficionados buzzing with excitement. Established in 1791, this venerable brand has been crafting extraordinary timepieces for centuries. Its dedication to precision and innovation has forged a legacy that's as enduring as the watches themselves.

Now, onto the star of the show -- the Neo Constant Escapement. The reintroduction of this masterpiece has set the luxury watch community abuzz and for good reason. It's the kind of watch that reminds you why you fell in love with horology in the first place.
The Neo Constant Escapement: Precision redefined
This watch is a testament to Girard-Perregaux's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. When you think about luxury watches, you're not just considering a time-telling device; you're contemplating a work of art, a fusion of engineering and aesthetics, a piece of history strapped to your wrist.

Read more