Richard Mille dips its toes into gothic style with the latest sapphire model

A new gothic Richard Mille

By
Richard Mille RM 75-01
Richard Mille RM 75-01 Richard Mille / Richard Mille

Richard Mille debuts another Sapphire model, RM 75-01, available in three colors (pink, green, and blue). It merges two styles—gothic and aqua aesthetics—into one, creating a balance between maximalism and minimalism. While the gothic style is highlighted by the open-work dial, the casing is reminiscent of water’s fluidity thanks to the casing’s transparent look. Think of it as an option that also creates a balance between aesthetics and mechanical precision.

One of the most striking details of this new model is the ‘flying’ architecture. Richard Mille removed components, like the tourbillon’s bridge plate, to create space—this makes it easier to enjoy the mechanical views. The tourbillon and barrel are cleverly suspended to take the aesthetics to the next level with the ‘flying’ layout.

Even though the casings are offered in different colors, the baseplate and bridges have a similar aesthetic. They are crafted from gold and grade 5 platinum and are accentuated by an interesting metallic charm. The gold flange breathes some life into the front face and creates a beautiful color contrast between the inner and outer sections.

Richard Mille RM
Richard Mille RM 75-01 Richard Mille / Richard Mille

Apart from taking the aesthetics to the next level, the flying architecture also cushions internal components from multiple forces.

Given that his model is crafted from sapphire, it can withstand everything that’s thrown its way. The pink option is capped at 10 pieces with a $2,250,000 price tag. While the blue option is limited to 10 pieces only and costs $2,200,000, the green option will be capped at 15 pieces and retails at 2,000,000.

