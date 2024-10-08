 Skip to main content
Richard Mille partners up with McLaren on the RM 65-01 McLaren W1

Check out the new Richard Millie RM 65-01 Chronograph McLaren W1

By
Richard Mille RM 65-01
Richard Mille / Richard Mille

Richard Mille has just rolled out a new timepiece, the RM-65-01 McLaren W1, which draws inspiration from McLaren’s newest sports car.

Since the team behind this watch was briefed about the car back in 2022, it got some insight into the final design of the McLaren W1 and had enough time to create a unique timepiece.

And just like the McLaren W1, the RM-65-01 McLaren W1 is characterized by bright orange accents and a design that’s quite similar to the one featured on the new car. The bezel has angled cuts, giving the watch a sportscar look. And everything that’s featured on the timepiece is complemented by the sleek and stylish strap.

Apart from that, this new watch from Richard Mille is manufactured with materials that are used on the McLaren W1, such as carbon fiber and titanium, for durability.

While the Richard Mille RM 65-01 watch comes with a 43.8 mm casing, it is quite light since it’s made from lightweight materials. The side of the casing has push-buttons, which are inspired by McLaren’s exhaust pipes.

Thanks to the RMAC4 automatic chronograph calibre, this timepiece is quite accurate and reliable—it can easily measure 1/10th of a second. It is also fitted with a clear sapphire cover that offers beautiful sightings of the automatic chronograph calibre.

Richard Mille will manufacture only 500 pieces and sell the first 399 to those who purchased the McLaren W1. The remaining pieces will be offered by authorized dealers.

With that said, the RM-65-01 McLaren W1 timepiece retails at $405,300.

