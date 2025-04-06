Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing are launching a limited edition Tennessee whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Where can I find it?

Just like last year (and the year before), Jack Daniel’s is releasing a limited-edition Tennessee whiskey to celebrate its partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team and help you gear up for the new racing season.

This is the third McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey release. This 86-proof Tennessee whiskey combines sleek racing-inspired packaging and award-winning whiskey. The whiskey starts with Jack Daniel’s iconic mash bill featuring 80% corn, 8% rye, and 12% malted barley. Like all of the brand’s whiskeys, it was mellowed using ten feet of charcoal using the Lincoln County Process. It was then matured in new, American white oak barrels.

The result is a rich, complex whiskey loaded with flavors like caramelized sugar, charred oak, toasted vanilla beans, gentle spices, and a mellow, warm, lingering finish.

“2024 was a fantastic year for the McLaren Formula 1 Team, which saw the team secure the coveted Constructors’ Championship title. We couldn’t be more proud to partner with a brand that continues to redefine success in the pursuit of continued improvement,” said Jamie Butler, Jack Daniel’s Global Brand Director.

“This year’s McLaren X Jack Daniel’s limited edition bottle features a new label and packaging design and higher proof that embodies the same spirit Mr. Jack himself lived by – Every day we make it, we make it the best we can.”

Where can I find it?

Just like last April, McLaren Racing X Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is available in Formula 1 Racing markets and select retailers in the US and worldwide. The price hasn’t been released yet.