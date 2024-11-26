A clothing icon and a motorsport legend meet in Sin City

Max Verstappen of the Red Bull racing team grabbed his fourth Formula 1 world championship this weekend in the still relatively new venue of Las Vegas. Verstappen joined Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost, and Juan Manuel Fangio as the sixth driver to win four world championships, making him one of the most legendary drivers the sport has seen. That isn’t the only legend that showed out in Vegas, as Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren joined forces to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The celebration included appearances by McLaren Racing Drivers Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante (who have accumulated four wins between them), exclusive Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren Formula 1 Team Merchandise, specialty cocktails, and a performance by Los Angeles DJ Veggi.
Legendary racing team gets support from iconic brand
Abercrombie & Fitch and McLaren came together to celebrate the Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 weekend with a one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet with professional drivers on the McLaren Racing team: Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante. On Tuesday, November 19th, the drivers spent two hours pressing the flesh with fans and shoppers at the Abercrombie & Fitch Fashion Show Mall store. The brand is no stranger to Formula 1 collaborations, so this match was made in Heaven. If you missed the event, it is likely these two will come together again next time for another opportunity. In the meantime, check out Abercrombie & Fitch’s McLaren collection to tide you over. Our favorite pieces are the Harrington Jacket and the Varsity Bomber Jacket, and the graphic tees are perfect for a weekend on the strip.