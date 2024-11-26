 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren celebrate the Formula 1 in Vegas

A clothing icon and a motorsport legend meet in Sin City

By
Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren event
Abercrombie & Fitch

Max Verstappen of the Red Bull racing team grabbed his fourth Formula 1 world championship this weekend in the still relatively new venue of Las Vegas. Verstappen joined Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost, and Juan Manuel Fangio as the sixth driver to win four world championships, making him one of the most legendary drivers the sport has seen. That isn’t the only legend that showed out in Vegas, as Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren joined forces to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The celebration included appearances by McLaren Racing Drivers Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante (who have accumulated four wins between them), exclusive Abercrombie & Fitch McLaren Formula 1 Team Merchandise, specialty cocktails, and a performance by Los Angeles DJ Veggi.

Legendary racing team gets support from iconic brand

McLaren jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch and McLaren came together to celebrate the Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1 weekend with a one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet with professional drivers on the McLaren Racing team: Oscar Piastri and Bianca Bustamante. On Tuesday, November 19th, the drivers spent two hours pressing the flesh with fans and shoppers at the Abercrombie & Fitch Fashion Show Mall store. The brand is no stranger to Formula 1 collaborations, so this match was made in Heaven. If you missed the event, it is likely these two will come together again next time for another opportunity. In the meantime, check out Abercrombie & Fitch’s McLaren collection to tide you over. Our favorite pieces are the Harrington Jacket and the Varsity Bomber Jacket, and the graphic tees are perfect for a weekend on the strip.

Abercrombie & Fitch x McLaren

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
What is the business formal dress code? It’s less complicated than it seems
A guide to make sure you look great at work
Man standing in road wearing suit

Whether you just got a promotion or you are entering the job market for the first time, you could end up running into the phrase "business formal." What is the business formal dress code? What does it mean when they throw that vague phrase at you in a job offer? We can answer that question for you relatively simply: it means to wear a suit. That may sound a little simplistic, and maybe in some ways, but that is the most common definition. On the hierarchy of menswear formality, it is just above cocktail attire and just below black tie. That means that you will be wearing a suit every day, and there are some guidelines for adhering to this dress code in the most attractive way.

Here, we have broken it down in a simple guide.
The suit

Read more
Flag & Anthem outfits country legend with Desert Son
Dierks Bentley still wears his collection on stage six years later
Dierks Bentley in Flag & Anthem flannel

There is a deep connection between country music lovers and other staples, like a good flannel, hats, tees, and the flag and national anthem. So when a country music star teams up with Flag & Anthem, it gets noticed. But most of the time, these collaborations are one-offs that fade out in a few months or a season. But the Flag & Anthem Desert Son collection with Dierks Bentley is still going strong six years later.

“Dierks’ lifestyle perfectly embodies our brand,” said Flag & Anthem co-founder Brad Gartman. “There is a strong synergy between his fans and our customers. We see Dierks and Desert Son as a natural integration with Flag & Anthem and look forward to a long partnership.” And a long partnership is what they got.
Perfect for the stage

Read more
Municipal opens new flagship store in San Diego
Mark Wahlberg moves the headquarters of his fitness brand to San Diego
Municipal Store Opening

Mark Wahlberg has been one of Hollywood's most prominent and sought-after actors since he made waves in Boogie Nights. Since then, he has led comedies like Ted and The Other Guys and dramas like Four Brothers and The Departed. But he has been best known for being one of the top action stars in the business. From The Italian Job and Shooter to Lone Survivor and Mile 22, Wahlberg has proven himself to be one of the most capable in the game. A vital part of doing the job of an action star is getting in sensational shape. Now that he is seen as an incredibly fit leading man, he began helping others get in the same shape by launching a fitness brand. The new Municipal Flagship Store has a new home in San Diego and is bringing action star fitness to America's Finest City.
Bet on yourself

When Mark Wahlberg founded the brand in 2019 alongside Harry Arnett and Stephen Levinson, they brought fitness to the people of West Hollywood and globally online. The goal of Municipal has always been to offer the best clothing and shoes to people trying to be unstoppable all day long. The second store opening in Oceanside is bringing that goal to the southern part of the state along the beach. The store isn't just about clothing, shoes, and accessories. The new store will also feature a coffee shop for a post-workout pick-me-up, a haircut to ensure you look just as good above the neck as below, and a lounge to center yourself before and after the workout. With two stores under their belt, it is only a matter of time before they expand over more of the country.
Municipal

Read more