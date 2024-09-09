British electronic music, an American rapper, and vocal globalist take the F1 Silver Stage

Formula announced the headliner entertainers for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held from November 21 to 23. World-class performances during this year’s Formula1 Grand Prix include British electronic music duo Snakehips, American record producer, rapper, actor Big Boi, and global multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Vandelux. The musical talent will perform on the Heineken Silver Sstage in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Why F1 features entertainers during motorsports events



The Superbowl half-time show and Formula 1 racing are two of many major sporting events that incorporate top international musical performers to add to the excitement and spectacle. Las Vegas, in particular, bills itself as the world’s entertainment capital.

With more than 300,000 paid attendees at most F1 races worldwide, Las Vegas is equipped to keep F1 fans engaged and entertained during the entire F1 weekend event, starting on the Thursday night before Friday’s FP1 and FP2 free practice sessions. Many ticket packages for F1 races include race events, food, beverages, top entertainment, access to drivers in various formats, and more.

All teams will have pre- and post-race events starting Thursday night through Sunday evening, but the entertainment lineup is a huge draw. This year, the Heineken Silver Stage is close to the race circuit start and finish line near turns 1 to 3, which is also central to F1 interactive fan zone activations in many forms. All F1 drivers will participate in on-stage activities such as Q&As and autograph sessions during the four-day period.

Access to the Heineken Silver Stage to attend the musical performances is included in a range of F1 Las Vegas experience ticket packages, including the Wynn Grid Club, Papi Steak Garage, Ramsay’s Garage, Paddock Club, Skybox, Turn 3 Club, and the Heineken® Silver Main Grandstand. All fan activations in East HarmonZione by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will also include admittance to the silver Stage.

The F1 2024 Las Vegas GP headliners



Here’s the order of F1 Las Vegas GP headliner performances.