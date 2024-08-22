Secure your reservation now for all the action during the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Experienced F1 fans know that the best deals for choice seating for Grand Prix races typically sell out early. The November 21-23 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 tickets are on sale now, starting at $150. A wide range of seating, dining, entertainment, and experience packages, such as the Papi Steak F1 Garage, are available.

Why it’s important to buy F1 Las Vegas GP tickets now



The 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a gamble that paid off. Las Vegas hadn’t hosted an F1 race since the 1982 Casear’s Palace Grand Prix. Issues with protruding drain covers on the newly paved race circuit severely damaged Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz’s race car and interfered with practice sessions.

The race is the thing, however, and the Las Vegas circuit provided a fast and exciting race with seven lead changes and 82 overtakes. Anticipation for the 2024 Grand Prix began immediately after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished first place.

2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available

The following tickets range from $150 for a single-day general admission to $12,500 or more for a 3-day ticket in a premium trackside location with complimentary food and drinks, entertainment, and additional experience. The various packages offer unique positions to view the race. These ticket packages may sell out or change, and new packages may be added before the Grand Prix. Prices may change. All prices are per person. Tickets are available at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket page.