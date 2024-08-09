 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Papi Steak F1 Garage revs up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Rest up to be ready for the Papi Steak F1 Garage Las Vegas Grand Prix experience

By
The circuit for the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix / Las Vegas Grand Prix

Vegas doesn’t sleep, and you might not either with the Papi Steak F1 Garage ticket for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 21 to 23. In this sense, an F1 garage isn’t a space on the F1 pit lane where a team services and prepares a race car. For the 2024 LV GP, officially the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, an F1 Garage is an exclusive hospitality, culinary, and entertainment package that gives ticket holders the closest access to the racetrack and the F1 race cars, teams, and drivers.

Why the Papi Steak F1 Garage is such a big deal

Papi Steak Lounge at the Fontainebleu Las Vegas.
Inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Era, Miami Beach’s Papi Steak opened its second location at Fontaine Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2023. As part of the Groot Hospitality collective, Papi Steak specializes in creating dining and entertainment experiences, which certainly sounds like the upcoming Papi Steak F1 Garage.

Recommended Videos

Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, described Papi Steak Garage as “a marriage of the exhilaration of Vegas nightlife with the haute hospitality of Papi Steak to give guests access to some of the greatest VIP moments throughout the weekend.

What you get with the Papi Steak F1 Garage package

Monop Potato at Papi Steak Las Vegas.
Papi Steak / Papi Steak

You can count on amazing culinary offerings, but that’s just the beginning. The Papi Steak F1 Garage experience is a three-day ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix that also includes:

  • F1 Paddock Pass: The best way to watch the race events with the closest access to team activities
  • Trackside Dining by Papi Steak: You don’t need to leave for a meal or a snack. Food by Papi Steak served by Groot Hospitality
  • Paddock Club Rooftop Access: 360-degree view of the circuit
  • LIV on the Grid: Party in the Paddock Clud with stars and entertainers
  • Pit Lane Walk: Tour the open access areas behind pit lane garages
  • Guided Track Tours: An open-air lap around the circuit on a special truck while experts point out specific features
  • F1 Podium Celebration Access: Join the cheering teams and winners’ family members and maybe get sprayed with champagne celebrating
  • Photo Safari: Exclusive access to spots for the best shots
  • Access to East Harmon Zone: Live entertainment, driver access,  and fan fun
  • Paddock Club Transportation: Forget Vegas cab lines and take the Paddock Club Shuttle

Tickets for the Papi Steak Garage experience are now available for $35,000 per person. Why not go for it? Sleep is overrated.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
This luxury cruise is perfect for Aston Martin, F1 fans
Aston Martin and F1 take to the seas
Side view of Aston Martin Formula 1 car

The Aston Martin nameplate evokes images of style, sophistication, and performance. From the legendary DB5 to today’s Vantage, the company’s vehicles have a combination of muscle and verve that’s hard to match. Sultry bodywork and roaring powerplants make a scene, whether on the road or track.

Similarly, Formula 1 inspires passion and excitement like few sports can. Racecars on the leading edge of tech compete on storied circuits, requiring lightning-quick reflexes from the world’s best drivers. Each race brings tension and drama, as drivers and machines explore the limits of performance. 

Read more
Heineken and Formula 1: An unstoppable partnership at the Miami F1 Grand Prix
Heineken and F1 make a dynamic team
Heineken at F1 race in Miami.

The Miami Grand Prix has come and gone, treating South Florida to some blisteringly fast Formula 1 Racing. The 57-lap affair unfolded on May 3-5th, 2024, culminating in Lando Norris clinching the win, a first for the McLaren racer. The excitement was palpable for fans, who got to sit back and watch Norris make history with a cold one in hand — Heineken, to be exact. The beer brand has partnered with F1 since 2016, and the pair recently renewed their collaboration. Given the commitment both have to shared values like innovation and speed, a partnership makes sense. It's also good news for F1 enthusiasts.
How Heineken’s brand power is accelerating the F1 experience for fans

The Miami Grand Prix is not just about thrilling races and iconic rivalries; it’s also a showcase of a global partnership between Heineken and Formula 1 that’s rewriting the rules of fan engagement. Heineken, through its flagship Silver, Original, and 0.0 beers, has become an integral part of the F1 fan experience. Read on to explore how this collaboration came to life, the brand’s goals, and the ways Heineken Silver is winning over new fans.
The Drive to Survive Phenomenon

Read more
F1 driver Michael Schumacher’s watch collection to be auctioned (and it’s great)
Buy Michael Schumacher's championship watch
April 2006. F1 World Championship. Grand Prix of San Marino. Michael Schumacher, Germany, Ferrari, winner, celebrating on the podium with Fernando Alonso and Juan-Pablo Montoya.

If you want to own a little bit of F1 history, you have the chance to buy one of Michael Schumacher’s watches. The German racing legend jointly holds the record for most F1 world championships won, sitting alongside Lewis Hamilton with seven. Like Lewis, Schumacher also has an impressive watch collection, though that is about to get a bit smaller.

In total, eight of Schumacher’s timepieces are set to go under the hammer in May. All-in-all, around $4.8 million is expected to be raised, though there’s a chance this figure could be significantly higher should two affluent fans get into a bidding war.

Read more