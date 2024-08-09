Rest up to be ready for the Papi Steak F1 Garage Las Vegas Grand Prix experience

Vegas doesn’t sleep, and you might not either with the Papi Steak F1 Garage ticket for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 21 to 23. In this sense, an F1 garage isn’t a space on the F1 pit lane where a team services and prepares a race car. For the 2024 LV GP, officially the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, an F1 Garage is an exclusive hospitality, culinary, and entertainment package that gives ticket holders the closest access to the racetrack and the F1 race cars, teams, and drivers.

Why the Papi Steak F1 Garage is such a big deal



Inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Era, Miami Beach’s Papi Steak opened its second location at Fontaine Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2023. As part of the Groot Hospitality collective, Papi Steak specializes in creating dining and entertainment experiences, which certainly sounds like the upcoming Papi Steak F1 Garage.

Recommended Videos

Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO, described Papi Steak Garage as “a marriage of the exhilaration of Vegas nightlife with the haute hospitality of Papi Steak to give guests access to some of the greatest VIP moments throughout the weekend.”

What you get with the Papi Steak F1 Garage package

You can count on amazing culinary offerings, but that’s just the beginning. The Papi Steak F1 Garage experience is a three-day ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix that also includes:

F1 Paddock Pass: The best way to watch the race events with the closest access to team activities

The best way to watch the race events with the closest access to team activities Trackside Dining by Papi Steak: You don’t need to leave for a meal or a snack. Food by Papi Steak served by Groot Hospitality

You don’t need to leave for a meal or a snack. Food by Papi Steak served by Groot Hospitality Paddock Club Rooftop Access: 360-degree view of the circuit

360-degree view of the circuit LIV on the Grid: Party in the Paddock Clud with stars and entertainers

Party in the Paddock Clud with stars and entertainers Pit Lane Walk: Tour the open access areas behind pit lane garages

Tour the open access areas behind pit lane garages Guided Track Tours: An open-air lap around the circuit on a special truck while experts point out specific features

An open-air lap around the circuit on a special truck while experts point out specific features F1 Podium Celebration Access: Join the cheering teams and winners’ family members and maybe get sprayed with champagne celebrating

Join the cheering teams and winners’ family members and maybe get sprayed with champagne celebrating Photo Safari: Exclusive access to spots for the best shots

Exclusive access to spots for the best shots Access to East Harmon Zone: Live entertainment, driver access, and fan fun

Live entertainment, driver access, and fan fun Paddock Club Transportation: Forget Vegas cab lines and take the Paddock Club Shuttle

Tickets for the Papi Steak Garage experience are now available for $35,000 per person. Why not go for it? Sleep is overrated.