Tag Heuer’s president celebrates the brand’s role in Formula 1’s future

Stefano Domenicali honors the patnerhsip between Tag Heuer and Formula 1

By
Tag Heuer Australian Grand Prix
Tag Heuer Australian Grand Prix Tag Heuer / Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer became the official timekeeper for Formula 1 in 2025, and it has launched different timepieces since January to mark this occasion.

“To have Tag Heuer as the official timekeeper of Formula 1 is something very important. It reminds us of the legacy that we have together in the past but we are really looking to embrace the future together. We will have an incredible season. There will be a lot of action on the track, and the gaps measured by your watches will be very marginal, so that will be very exciting,” said Stefano Domenicali, president & CEO of Tag Heuer.

Tag Heuer recently unveiled the official clock for Formula 1 alongside other Formula 1 chronographs. During the Australian Grand Prix, Domenicali commented on the partnership, noting that such pieces are quite effective in measuring time—one of the reasons why Tag Heuer is the official timekeeper.

“Core values of Formula 1 are the same as those of Tag Heuer – precision, trust, and as you know, it’s always a method of timing. That’s our sport,” added Stefano Domenicali.

The two brands have a strong relationship that goes back to the early ‘70s. It has been fortified over the past few decades with different values. Since the brand was the official timekeeper for Formula 1 in the ’90s and early ‘2000s, it knows its way around everything that goes down in Formula 1 tracks.

As the 2025 timekeeper, the brand is now focusing on accuracy in the new season, which kicked off earlier this month.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
