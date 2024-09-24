 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Tag Heuer enters its new racing chapter with the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green

By
Max Verstappen wearing the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Dating back to 1969, the Tag Heuer Monaco has always been a popular racing timepiece, especially after it became Steve McQueen’s go-to watch. Recently, Tag Heuer launched a new model into the market—the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green. It’s a timepiece that draws inspiration from old-school racing cars, as it is designed around the colors that were used on old racing cars.

Back then, racing cars had different hues and colors depending on the driver’s nationality.

Recommended Videos

Since the 2024 model is based on British racing colors, it comes with elegant green hues, which make the watch look stylish. The hues date back to the 1902 Gordon Bennett Cup when Selwyn Edge secured a title for Britain by winning the race with a green car.

As a watch that’s associated with championship titles, the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green caught the attention of the 2021-2023 F1 champion, Max Verstappen, after it was released into the market. As a result, the F1 champion wore the watch and took pictures with it to illustrate how well it fits.

This piece also features a silver sunray brushed dial, with green opaline subdials and yellow hues, creating a smooth balance between modern and traditional racing colors. Apart from that, the dial was constructed with 8 silver hour markers which are complemented by 12 green markers. While the Tag Heuer Monaco has a 39 mm titanium casing and a sapphire caseback, it’s quite light and comfy.

There are only 1000 pieces of the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronography Racing Green, and each piece costs $9,300.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
You’ll love Citizen’s new limited edition watches for its 100th anniversary
Citizen Layers of Time 100th anniversary collection
Citizen Layers of Time collection

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Citizen watches, and what better way to commemorate the momentous occasion than with a limited edition capsule collection? It's basically the cake and candles of the watch industry. The Japanese brand has unveiled five models that draw inspiration from the rocks and minerals that formed the Earth several million years ago in a geological evolution.
Citizen watches: The Layers of Time collection

Each of the 5 Citizen watches features an Eco-Drive solar mechanism, with transparent dials and a very noticeable special ink developed along with the Fujifilm Corporation that gives them a surprisingly extraterrestrial vibe despite the fact that they represent our own planet. The Layers of Time collection takes inspiration in its design from geological formations and the natural beauty of the Earth's layers, giving rise to the organic patterns and textures you would find in rocks, minerals, and fossils.
Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS CC4057-60E
The Citizen Attesa Layers of Time Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS CC4057-60E features a case and bracelet made from incredibly durable Super Titanium alloy, made even better with a black Duratect finish. It's one of the more beastly watches in the new collection as its case measures 44.6mm in diameter and 15.4mm in thickness, and it's water resistant up to 100 meters. This watch has a bezel adorned with a gradient finish, echoing the colors in the dial, and it's powered by the Caliber F950 Eco-Drive movement, famous for its self-sustaining capabilities in any light.

Read more
Orange watches: Our top picks from Richard Mille, TAG Heuer, and more
Our top picks for orange watches for men
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5 Automatic promo shot

Like a ripe Valencia orange, bursting with juice and color and plucked off the tree at the perfect time, orange watches for men will zest up your wristwear game. In a sea of monochrome monotony, where the average watch is usually blue or black with a stainless steel bracelet, orange watches will certainly have you standing out.

Orange is not only a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, but the color has major significance and use. No, we're not talking traffic cones, Halloween pumpkins, and other unsightly things that famously use the color. It's also seen in a Tuscan sunset, used as a way to see better in the depths of the ocean, or sometimes aids as a symbol of an organization or good cause like environmental conservation.
Orange watches for men: Our top 5 picks

Read more
Tissot has some gorgeous green additions to its PRX watch collection
Tissot goes green with 2 additions to the PRX lineup
Tissot Powermatic 80 mint green

With summer just around the corner, at least we hope, the days of sweaty skin and cold indulgences are so close we can taste it, and mint ice cream is an absolute favorite around here. So, what better way to satisfy our urges before the temperature has gone up than with a mint green watch; close enough, right? Tissot just added to the PRX collection with an Automatic 35mm and 40mm in mint green (transitioning from a quartz to an automatic model), and a PRX Chronograph in a gradient dark green. If you've been awaiting the ideal Tissot PRX watch, you will be duly rewarded with these latest additions.
Tissot: PRX Powermatic 80 35mm and 40mm in mint green

The Tissot PRX Automatic collection has had the watch industry in a chokehold for a while now, having coincided its launch impeccably with the surge in demand for luxury sports watches (an idea that still makes us do a double take). Tissot has slowly expanded its lineup, taking its time and taking inspiration from vintage models that they infused with an automatic movement.

Read more