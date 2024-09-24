Tag Heuer enters its new racing chapter with the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green

Dating back to 1969, the Tag Heuer Monaco has always been a popular racing timepiece, especially after it became Steve McQueen’s go-to watch. Recently, Tag Heuer launched a new model into the market—the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green. It’s a timepiece that draws inspiration from old-school racing cars, as it is designed around the colors that were used on old racing cars.

Back then, racing cars had different hues and colors depending on the driver’s nationality.

Recommended Videos

Since the 2024 model is based on British racing colors, it comes with elegant green hues, which make the watch look stylish. The hues date back to the 1902 Gordon Bennett Cup when Selwyn Edge secured a title for Britain by winning the race with a green car.

As a watch that’s associated with championship titles, the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Racing Green caught the attention of the 2021-2023 F1 champion, Max Verstappen, after it was released into the market. As a result, the F1 champion wore the watch and took pictures with it to illustrate how well it fits.

This piece also features a silver sunray brushed dial, with green opaline subdials and yellow hues, creating a smooth balance between modern and traditional racing colors. Apart from that, the dial was constructed with 8 silver hour markers which are complemented by 12 green markers. While the Tag Heuer Monaco has a 39 mm titanium casing and a sapphire caseback, it’s quite light and comfy.

There are only 1000 pieces of the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronography Racing Green, and each piece costs $9,300.

Buy Now