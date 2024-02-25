You’ll soon be able to buy new Tag Heuer sunglasses and eyeglasses again

If there’s any brand that knows how to make quality timepieces, it’s Tag Heuer. A staple name in the watch industry, it’s not uncommon to hear about an upcoming Tag Heuer release that’ll complete your collection with a stunning piece. However, Tag Heuer also has a history in sunglass history, and it’s getting ready to continue that aspect of its collection most stylishly yet.

What to know about Tag Heuer glasses

In 2002, Tag Heuer first got into the sunglass and eyeglass arena with their pieces. Like their watches, Tag Heuer capitalized on these items to make quality and luxurious pieces. While the Tag Heuer mark was there, the company decided to stop production of its glasses collection in 2016. Now, in 2024, the company is preparing to once again enter the eyewear world with a brand new design that’ll have fans of the watch brand wanting more.

Under the guidance of Renato Montagner, the Swiss-based company is reentering this industry with three new lines. These new lines are Pro Performance, Sports Performance, and Daily Performance, and are made with a diverse range of clients in mind. Those wanting an avant-garde style will find that the Pro Performance will give you more unique details to let you stand out. Athletes and adventure seekers will find the ideal eyewear in the Sports Performance line with pieces created with your diverse activities in mind. Lastly, those who simply want the Tag Heuer quality in their day-to-day life will find their perfect pair in the Daily Performance line. With cutting-edge design and everything an athlete and the everyday person needs in their eyewear, it’s the ideal product for the brand to reenter the eyewear game. With a mixture of everyday pieces and sport-focused designs, these three collections have something for everyone.

When can you get your Tag Heuer glasses?

While the brand-new Tag Heuer collections and all of their options have been revealed to the public, you’ll still need to wait a few more weeks until you can purchase any of your sunglasses or eyeglasses. Available March 4th, you’ll be able to purchase from the Tag Heuer collection on the Tag Heuer website directly. Complete with various frame options, you’ll have the opportunity to pick out the best glasses for your needs.

For those who dabble in various activities, the Sports Performance collection will even come with interchangeable lenses, giving you the chance to rotate your lenses depending on what activity you’re enjoying. Even those looking for something simple will find that Tag Heuer’s upgraded materials are lightweight and will feel seamless on the wearer. Without having to search in multiple places for the perfect pair, the Tag Heuer eyewear collection is a one-of-a-kind launch that will undoubtedly leave a mark as it did in 2006.

