Grenson, Craig Green delivers the most luxurious Oxford you’ll ever see

Craig Green, Grenson release new Oxfords

black leather oxford brogues one on top and one turned over
Grenson / Grenson

There’s a reason why the Oxford shoe is considered one of the chicest dress shoes around. The sleekness and versatility of the design allow wearers to easily add a sophisticated touch to any wardrobe. Besides being an option for formal events, Oxford shoes can also be optimal for casual days. While there’s no replacing the traditional aspects of the shoe, Grenson and British menswear designer Craig Green have reworked this classic design into one full of edge and personality. With a modern and youthful upgrade, this Oxford is far from your boring shoe. Perfect for those looking to find a shoe ideal for formal events yet maintains a certain level of style. 

Craig Green + Grenson Oxford brogues

chocolate brown oxford brogues among white background
Grenson / Grenson

Filled with English charm and edgy style, the Oxford brogues delivered by the partnership are anything but traditional. Crafted with gimped, stitched, and punched Bookbinder leather created in England, these designs are the pinnacle of innovation and craftsmanship. Also featured on the shoe is a wrap over the tongue, a back strip secured with a popper, and laces that can be passed through the harness or tongue with the extra support of a strap across the harness. With plenty of straps, studs, and poppers strategically placed to give users the ability to craft various looks in one shoe, this Oxford is an innovative design that exudes creativity. Available in black and chocolate brown, these shoes have plenty of details to marvel at. These Oxford brogues will be available December 5 via Grenson’s web store and retail for $890. Giving a chic punk academia style, these Oxford brogues aren’t just a trendy piece for the present, they also make a fun investment for a future capsule wardrobe that packs a punch.

