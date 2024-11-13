 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

You’ll love this Seiko watch that’s inspired by Tokyo nights

Check out the Seiko watch that is based on a cocktail

By
Seiko SRPK93J1
Seiko SRPK93J1 Seiko / Seiko

While Tokyo City is quite elegant during the day, it also comes to life at night. Bright white lights and night activities make the city look more lively, and this is one of the reasons why Seiko is introducing two watches to highlight Tokyo’s nightlife.

Interestingly, the city has a cocktail that draws inspiration from the bright lights, which is popularly known as Night-time Tokyo, a brainchild of Hisashi Kishi. Kishi is behind one of the most popular bars in Tokyo, Star Bar. Due to his expertise in making cocktails, he won the Contemporary Master Craftsman award, bestowed to individuals who have perfected their craft.

Recommended Videos

And since Seiko is quite popular for drawing inspiration from different elements, the brand introduced new watches with the same attributes as the Night-time Tokyo cocktail.

Both timepieces have a two-tone dial characterized by dark colors and gold hues to effectively capture the city’s nighttime view. It is worth noting that the gold hues have different contrasts, which was intentional—buildings in Tokyo always light up in different shades.

The back of the watch also features gold shades that are quite similar to Tokyo’s yellow lights.

Apart from that, everything on the dial is complemented by the rough finish, which adds some depth. Think of the finish as an aerial view of buildings with different heights.

Featuring a 40mm casing, the men’s model (SRPK93) is much larger than its counterpart (SRE015). Only 9,000 pieces will be launched into the market, and each watch will retail at $550.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new Bulova Racer Chronograph: an adrenaline-inspired watch
You'll love the new Bulova Racer Chronograph, which is defined as an adrenaline-inspired piece
Bulova Racer Chronograph

As a brand that’s been in the racing industry since the mid-'40s, Bulova knows auto-inspired watches. And now the brand has introduced a watch that represents the efforts it has put into motorsports, incorporating various aspects into the timepiece that align with its main principles.

The new timepiece has a 44 mm casing characterized by smooth curves and bends similar to those featured on high-end racing cars. To provide multiple styling options, the main case is available in two different finishes: black IP and stainless steel.

Read more
The Gift of Time: Seiko gives the world some insight into Japanese time with a new film
Take a look at this artistic Seiko project
Seiko Gift of Time

Since 1881, Seiko has been pushing Japanese watchmaking to new heights, becoming one of the best loved brands. Now, Seiko has unveiled a luxury-centered project that captures various elements of Japanese culture, including nature's beauty, artisans' skill, and seasonal time.

This project features an inspirational film titled ‘The Gift of Time.’ The 24-minute film, which was directed by Paula Chowles and produced by Godfrey Dadich Partners, captures various aspects of time and how it impacts our lives. The film features professionals in different creative fields — like art, architecture, and music — who explain their viewpoints on time and how it influences them. Interviewees include Architect Kengo Kuma, contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, composer and Commissioner for Agency for Cultural Affairs Shunichi Tokura, and singer and newly appointed Seiko Group Ambassador MISIA.

Read more
You’ll love the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch
Everything to know about the new Glashütte Original PanoLunarInverse watch
PanoLunarInverse

Thanks to its unique and pioneering design, the original PanoLunarInverse model caught everyone's attention after it was launched into the market in 2014. Actually, the team behind this timepiece overturned the watch’s movement and placed a stylish dial on its back.

Now, ten years later, in an effort to make the watch more stylish, Glashütte Original introduced a new PanoLunarInverse watch, which is manufactured from platinum. As a result, a few changes have been made to the original calibre to make it even more stylish than it was.

Read more