Check out the Seiko watch that is based on a cocktail

While Tokyo City is quite elegant during the day, it also comes to life at night. Bright white lights and night activities make the city look more lively, and this is one of the reasons why Seiko is introducing two watches to highlight Tokyo’s nightlife.

Interestingly, the city has a cocktail that draws inspiration from the bright lights, which is popularly known as Night-time Tokyo, a brainchild of Hisashi Kishi. Kishi is behind one of the most popular bars in Tokyo, Star Bar. Due to his expertise in making cocktails, he won the Contemporary Master Craftsman award, bestowed to individuals who have perfected their craft.

Recommended Videos

And since Seiko is quite popular for drawing inspiration from different elements, the brand introduced new watches with the same attributes as the Night-time Tokyo cocktail.

Both timepieces have a two-tone dial characterized by dark colors and gold hues to effectively capture the city’s nighttime view. It is worth noting that the gold hues have different contrasts, which was intentional—buildings in Tokyo always light up in different shades.

The back of the watch also features gold shades that are quite similar to Tokyo’s yellow lights.

Apart from that, everything on the dial is complemented by the rough finish, which adds some depth. Think of the finish as an aerial view of buildings with different heights.

Featuring a 40mm casing, the men’s model (SRPK93) is much larger than its counterpart (SRE015). Only 9,000 pieces will be launched into the market, and each watch will retail at $550.