Seiko adds 3 new Prospex Divers with updated specs

Seiko has made waves in the world of watches for men with the exciting launch of their updated lineup, marking a significant evolution from their previous models. Today, the renowned watchmaker revealed the newest iteration of their 1965 Diver’s Modern Re-Interpretation series, setting a new standard for innovation and design in the industry.

The Seiko Prospex Diver Collection

Departing from the established foundation set by the SPB143 and its counterparts back in 2020, these latest Seiko Prospex divers offer a fresh take on classic aesthetics while incorporating notable improvements across the board, news that will surely delight fans of the collection. Let’s delve into the details of these exceptional watches and explore what makes them stand out amongst other Seiko watches.

Seiko Prospex SPB453J1:

The Seiko Prospex Diver SPB453J1 features the robust 6R55 caliber movement, offering precise timekeeping with a deviation of +25 to -15 seconds per day. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, the case measures 40.0mm in diameter and 13.0mm in thickness, providing a perfect balance of durability and elegance.

With a power reserve of approximately 72 hours, this watch ensures reliable performance even during extended wear. Enhanced visibility is guaranteed with the curved sapphire crystal and LumiBrite coating on the hands, indexes, and bezel, making it ideal for low-light conditions. Designed for adventurous souls who like to push the limits, the SPB453J1 boasts a water resistance of 300 meters, allowing for stress-free exploration of the ocean (though it’s fine if you want to throw it on for your morning commute in the rain as well, we won’t tell.)

Seiko Prospex SPB451J1:

Like its counterpart, the Seiko Prospex Diver SPB451J1 is equipped with the dependable 6R55 movement and shares similar specifications in terms of case material, size, and water resistance. However, this model introduces an additional feature: magnetic resistance up to 4,800 A/m, providing added protection against magnetic fields in everyday environments. The SPB451J1’s sleek design and advanced functionalities make it a versatile companion for enjoyable weekends out with the family or dull Monday morning meetings at the office.

Seiko Prospex SPB455J1:

Rounding out the trio is the Seiko Prospex Diver SPB455J1, which mirrors the specifications of its siblings. However, it’s a 100th Anniversary 1965 Heritage Diver’s Special Edition with gold accents on the bezel, numerals, and hands.

In a notable addition, the exclusive SPB455 special edition includes a distinctive grey textile strap crafted from recycled plastic, showcasing a unique weave inspired by the ancient Japanese artistry of Seichu. This innovative technique not only infuses cultural heritage into the design but also enhances the durability of the strap, boasting a remarkable fourfold increase in strength compared to Seiko’s previous offerings.

The verdict

In our endeavor to provide succinct insights (a skill we’re continuously honing), we find that the potential of these new models is quite promising. The adjusted dimensions are expected to enhance wearability significantly. Additionally, it’s remarkable to note the rarity of a dive watch becoming slimmer while simultaneously boosting its water resistance. Particularly intriguing are the alterations in proportions, particularly the abbreviated lugs, and the meticulously refined bracelet links. In the realm of watch comfort, even a minor adjustment of a millimeter or two can yield substantial improvements in comfort to the wearer, especially depending on the size of said watch.

Where can you buy the new Seiko Prospex divers, and how much do they cost?

The upcoming trio of Seiko models will be conveniently accessible at chosen Seiko retail outlets. The pricing for these watches is set to commence at $1,300 for either the black SPB453 or the blue SPB451. For enthusiasts seeking the distinctive appeal of the charcoal-toned SPB455 special edition, the price point begins at $1,400. The new Seiko watches collection will be available from June 2024.

