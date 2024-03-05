Seiko Astron lineup gets 2 new GPS solar watches

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The latest Seiko watches draw inspiration from the captivating hues of dawn as sunlight gently permeates the lingering darkness. With a distinct purple gradient dial adorned with opulent gold accents, these new Seiko Astron Morning Star watches exude an air of refinement, elevating the Astron line to new heights of reverence.

Available exclusively as 1,200-piece limited editions, each watch in this exquisite collection boasts a titanium case and bracelet meticulously coated in a sleek black super-hard finish. Paired with sapphire crystals, these timepieces offer stunning aesthetics and robust durability, ensuring longevity and resilience in any setting. Water resistant up to 100 meters, they seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality, making them suitable companions for both walks through the city to work and dives in the ocean on vacation.

Seiko Astron GPS Solar watch: A new addition to the Astron lineup

Embodying the pinnacle of technological innovation, these watches harness the power of solar energy for battery charging, guaranteeing eco-friendliness and sustainability without compromising on performance. Utilizing GPS signal reception, they effortlessly adjust to different time zones, ensuring unrivaled accuracy in timekeeping. Even in the absence of a signal, these watches maintain impressive precision, boasting an accuracy of ±15 seconds per month.

Recommended Videos

In terms of power reserve, these timepieces offer unparalleled autonomy, capable of operating for up to six months on a single charge. Furthermore, with a power-saving mode preserving settings for up to two years when not in use, they’re the definition of convenience and reliability.

Seiko Astron GPS solar watches: The SSH145J and SSJ021

The advanced 5X53 caliber movement powers the Seiko Astron GPS Solar SSH145J. The watch boasts a plethora of features, including a perpetual calendar, world time function, dual-time function, power reserve indicator, and GPS signal reception function, among others. Furthermore, its limited edition status adds an exclusive touch to its allure, making it a coveted piece for collectors and aficionados.

On the other hand, the Seiko Astron GPS Solar SSJ021 model emerges as a distinguished member of the 3X series, boasting the refined 3X62 caliber movement. Unlike its predecessor, the 5X53, this iteration opts for a more streamlined approach, eschewing the complexities of a chronograph for a cleaner, minimalist aesthetic. For those who appreciate a sleek and understated design, the SSJ021 presents an appealing option with its uncluttered dial and absence of excessive sub-dials.

Despite its minimalist facade, the SSJ021 doesn’t compromise on features, still including the perpetual calendar, GPS signal reception, power reserve indicator, and date display. Lumibrite on hands and indices ensures optimal legibility even in low-light conditions, while the three-fold clasp with push-button release ensures a secure and comfortable fit for everyday wear.

The verdict

The allure of purple watches is undeniable in the industry at the moment, captivating the attention of everyday men as well as those who put fashion front and center. The dynamic presence of a Seiko solar watch, when juxtaposed with a sleek black case and opulent gold accents, creates a visual symphony that commands admiration.

Undoubtedly, opinions may vary on the choice of darkened cases; however, it is this very divergence of perspectives that adds intrigue and depth to the discussion. While some may embrace the mysterious allure of the blackened case, others may prefer a more traditional aesthetic. Regardless of personal preferences, these variations offer a refreshing array of choices within the collection of Seiko watches.

What truly sets the Seiko Astron Morning Star series apart is its inspiration drawn from the celestial beauty of the morning sky. Just as the dawn heralds a new beginning, these watches symbolize the birth of a new era in luxury Seiko watches. The ethereal blue gradient dial, reminiscent of the tranquil hues of daybreak, serves as a constant reminder of the infinite possibilities that each new day brings.

The Seiko Astron GPS Solar: How to buy it and what is the price tag?

The Seiko Astron GPS Solar SSH145 is available for $2,700, while the SSJ021 is available for a slightly cheaper $2,300. They can both be bought at authorized Seiko retailers.

Seiko Astron Morning Star SSH145

Seiko Astron Morning Star SSJ021

Editors' Recommendations