 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Purple watches are hot right now — These are our favorites from Seiko, Oris, Audemars Piguet, and more

Add a flash of color to your wrist

Sarah Veldman
By
Grand Seiko Heritage on wrist
Seiko

In the ever-evolving realm of watches for men, where wristwear is more than just a timekeeping companion, a new trend emerged in 2023 to captivate the discerning eyes of watch aficionados—purple watches. In a world saturated with conventional watch colors, purple emerges as the avant-garde choice for those who dare to stand out. As we delve into this chromatic revolution, we explore the top picks from renowned brands such as Seiko watches, Oris, Audemars Piguet, and more.

Our curated selection is not a mere catalog of watches; it’s a celebration of individuality, an analysis of design philosophy, and a testament to the audacity of those who choose to wear their time with a splash of purple. From the edgy allure of Hublot to the timeless sophistication of Oris, these watches are not just about telling time; they tell a story—a story of breaking free from the monotony and embracing the vibrancy of life. So, fasten your seatbelts as we embark on a journey through the purple-dial revolution—because in the world of luxury watches, bold choices speak louder than words.

Grand Seiko Heritage purple
Seiko

Grand Seiko Heritage

The Grand Seiko Heritage Purple dances a fine line between bold and elegant, inspired by the enchanting Jōdogahama beach in Miyako, Japan. The watch features a 40mm stainless steel case that mirrors the starry skies of Jōdogahama with a mosaic-patterned dial, coupled with a matching seconds hand, which pays homage to the dynamic nighttime cosmos above this beach.

Recommended Videos

Powered by the in-house 9S85 caliber automatic movement, the Grand Seiko Heritage boasts accuracy from +5 to -3 seconds per day; with a robust 55-hour power reserve, this watch is more than just a pretty face, seamlessly blending precision with aesthetics. The intricate radial pattern on the dial, polished case, and bracelet using the ‘Zaratsu’ method showcases the meticulous Japanese craftsmanship. Based on the 1967 design, the 62GS, this model marries vintage charm with cutting-edge technology and includes a sapphire back that offers a glimpse into the movement. Both the green and purple editions of this watch are limited to a mere 200 pieces worldwide.

Oris Holstein Edition 2023
Oris

Hölstein Edition 2023

On the auspicious occasion of their 119th founding anniversary, Oris watches take immense pleasure in unveiling the captivating Hölstein Edition 2023. This remarkable limited edition, comprising 250 pieces, uses the iconic Aquis diver’s watch as its canvas for the very first time.

Related

In a triumphant trifecta, the Hölstein Edition 2023 reveals three distinctive nuances. First in line is the unprecedented purple dial, a maiden venture prompted by enthusiastic feedback from the Oris community. The second innovation, also echoed by the Oris enthusiasts, features a no-date Aquis, marking a groundbreaking departure. The third twist manifests in the exclusive one-off purple case back, adorned with a whimsical diving Oris Bear.

Underneath the purple dial of the Hölstein Edition 2023 lies the heartbeat of this horological beast—an automatic winding movement that orchestrates the dance of the hour, minute, and second with precision. The Aquis case, with its 41.50 mm diameter, is not for the faint of heart; it’s certainly a bold move and a rebellious choice that says, “I’m here, and I mean business.”

Seiko Presage Sharp-Edged Series GMT
Seiko

Seiko Presage Sharp-Edged Series GMT

Seiko’s Presage Sharp-Edged Series GMT Limited Edition, the SPB361, was inspired by the ethereal dawn phenomenon “Akebono,” This timepiece is a limited edition of 2,000, making each piece a unique treasure with its production serial number engraved on the case back. Crafted with a contemporary angular case design, this watch is a testament to the fine mechanical watchmaking from Japan. It boasts an automatic GMT movement with manual winding capability, and the black GMT bezel ring and rose gold dial accents add a touch of edginess to its overall aesthetic. There is certainly a “wow” factor when first glancing at this Seiko watch due to the deep purple and black hues melded together.

This watch doesn’t just tell time; it narrates a story through its features. A power reserve indicator, a date subdial, and LumiBrite hands and markers showcase meticulous attention to detail, while the 24-hour GMT hand allows you to keep track of time in different zones, adding a functional aspect to its allure.

Turn the watch over, and you’re greeted with a screw-down see-through caseback. Fastening the timepiece is a tri-fold push button release clasp, ensuring both security and ease of use. What truly sets the SPB361 apart is its three-dimensional, gloss-finish, multi-layered dial. Adorned with the Sharp-Edged Series Asanoha hemp leaf motif in a gradated sapphire blue, it’s reminiscent of the early morning sky.

Audemars Piguet Black Panther
Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther”

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” is not your average wrist companion; it’s a wearable marvel. Crafted from Titanium, this timepiece is a rebel in the world of horology, refusing to conform. Diving into the technical aspects, it flaunts a case size of 42 mm – a sweet spot of presence without overwhelming your wrist. On the dial is a hand-painted, white gold 3D Black Panther character prowling amidst a purple inner bezel, all complemented by luminescent-coated white gold Royal Oak hands. The purple rubber strap, coupled with a titanium AP folding clasp, adds a pop of personality, and if you’re feeling a bit mysterious, there’s an extra black rubber strap in the box – so, versatility at its finest.

The beating heart of this watch is the Calibre 2965, a hand-wound powerhouse that keeps the Flying Tourbillon and hours and minutes functions in perfect sync. With 17 jewels and a staggering 72-hour power reserve, this watch is truly a beast. Also, LeBron James owns one, so you’re in good company. Keep in mind, though, as many watches for men are, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” is not for the faint of heart, with a price tag that echoes its exclusivity.

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon
Hublot

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire watch is crafted from polished purple sapphire crystal while both the case and bezel showcase a luxurious and unique aesthetic that catches the eye. This case is a bold move, and Hublot knows it. Some might call it eccentric, others avant-garde; we say it’s a stroke of genius. The fusion of materials and colors is a visual feast, and if you’re one to appreciate the audacity of design, this watch is your muse. The automatic movement ensures convenience without compromising on the traditional craftsmanship that Hublot is known for.

Peering through the sapphire crystal dial reveals the heart of this watch – the HUB6035 Manufacture Automatic Tourbillon Movement. Impressively, the watch boasts a substantial power reserve of 72 hours, ensuring longevity between wears. Completing the ensemble is a strap that not only complements the transparent purple theme but also adds a sporty touch; it’s secured with a titanium deployant buckle clasp, ensuring a secure and stylish fit.

Editors' Recommendations

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
This Audemars Piguet watch won the Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix, making it this year’s most impressive watch
Some watches are pretty complex
Audemars Piguet UltraComplication Universelle

Audemars Piguet’s UltraComplication Universelle (or #4) has scooped the top prize at this year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. The Aiguille d’Or or Golden Needle is awarded to the best watch across all categories. Audemars Piguet, one of the "big three" Swiss watchmakers, has managed to snag the prestigious honor with its “very first ultra-complicated self-winding wristwatch.” The watch itself is a homage to Audemars Piguet’s “legacy of high complications” -- but also aims to make functionality and ergonomics central to its design.

The luxury timepiece contains over 1,100 components clad in an 18-carat pink gold case. Pink gold can also be found on the watch’s hands, hour markers, and AP folding clasp. The strap is made from black rubber-coated calf leather and matches the watch’s counters.

Read more
Seiko watches news: Seiko adds a GMT function to its Prospex Alpinist
These are the first non-limited edition Seiko Alpinist GMT watches
Seiko Prospex Alipinist GMT blue

When it comes to watches for men, Seiko has long been a name that resonates with both enthusiasts and the uninitiated. The brand's rich history and commitment to quality timepieces have solidified its place in the world of horology.

In the realm of Seiko watches, the Prospex collection stands out as a symbol of adventure, durability, and precision. And now, Seiko has added a new twist to its iconic Prospex Alpinist series, introducing the Seiko Prospex Alpinist GMT. But it's not just any GMT watch; it's a timepiece that takes you on a journey, even if you're just sitting at your desk.
The Prospex Alpinist GMT unveiled
The Seiko Prospex Alpinist collection has always been about rugged elegance and the spirit of exploration. The addition of a GMT function to the Prospex Alpinist takes that spirit to new heights. GMT watches have long been favored by travelers and globetrotters for their ability to track multiple time zones. Seiko has embraced this feature, and the result is a timepiece that appeals to outdoor enthusiasts and people who value aesthetics, as well as functionality.

Read more
Praesidus brought back the Seiko 5 Vietnam War watch, and it’s already sold out (but don’t worry – more are coming)
Pick up this Vietnam classic remake
Praesidus on wrist hand in pocket

Some watches have a story. Maybe they were designed for a famous or influential person. Maybe they were designed specifically to make something easier to do. Flying, sailing, diving, driving, and exploring all are industries that have watches specifically designed to make them easier. Whether military or field watches, Praesidus has made a name for itself by recreating some of the best and most iconic watches ever to hit the market.

While one of its most popular watches was the Tom Rice A-11, modeled after the timepiece the WWII sergeant lost when his parachute failed over D-Day, its newest jumps two decades ahead to find the newest inspiration. From the jungles of Vietnam, Praesidus brings back the iconic watches for men that soldiers picked up from Seiko that were completely different from the ones the military provided them. While you can choose a lot of military watches, the Rec Spec is definitely one of the best looking.

Read more