Add a flash of color to your wrist

In the ever-evolving realm of watches for men, where wristwear is more than just a timekeeping companion, a new trend emerged in 2023 to captivate the discerning eyes of watch aficionados—purple watches. In a world saturated with conventional watch colors, purple emerges as the avant-garde choice for those who dare to stand out. As we delve into this chromatic revolution, we explore the top picks from renowned brands such as Seiko watches, Oris, Audemars Piguet, and more.

Our curated selection is not a mere catalog of watches; it’s a celebration of individuality, an analysis of design philosophy, and a testament to the audacity of those who choose to wear their time with a splash of purple. From the edgy allure of Hublot to the timeless sophistication of Oris, these watches are not just about telling time; they tell a story—a story of breaking free from the monotony and embracing the vibrancy of life. So, fasten your seatbelts as we embark on a journey through the purple-dial revolution—because in the world of luxury watches, bold choices speak louder than words.

Grand Seiko Heritage

The Grand Seiko Heritage Purple dances a fine line between bold and elegant, inspired by the enchanting Jōdogahama beach in Miyako, Japan. The watch features a 40mm stainless steel case that mirrors the starry skies of Jōdogahama with a mosaic-patterned dial, coupled with a matching seconds hand, which pays homage to the dynamic nighttime cosmos above this beach.

Powered by the in-house 9S85 caliber automatic movement, the Grand Seiko Heritage boasts accuracy from +5 to -3 seconds per day; with a robust 55-hour power reserve, this watch is more than just a pretty face, seamlessly blending precision with aesthetics. The intricate radial pattern on the dial, polished case, and bracelet using the ‘Zaratsu’ method showcases the meticulous Japanese craftsmanship. Based on the 1967 design, the 62GS, this model marries vintage charm with cutting-edge technology and includes a sapphire back that offers a glimpse into the movement. Both the green and purple editions of this watch are limited to a mere 200 pieces worldwide.

Hölstein Edition 2023

On the auspicious occasion of their 119th founding anniversary, Oris watches take immense pleasure in unveiling the captivating Hölstein Edition 2023. This remarkable limited edition, comprising 250 pieces, uses the iconic Aquis diver’s watch as its canvas for the very first time.

In a triumphant trifecta, the Hölstein Edition 2023 reveals three distinctive nuances. First in line is the unprecedented purple dial, a maiden venture prompted by enthusiastic feedback from the Oris community. The second innovation, also echoed by the Oris enthusiasts, features a no-date Aquis, marking a groundbreaking departure. The third twist manifests in the exclusive one-off purple case back, adorned with a whimsical diving Oris Bear.

Underneath the purple dial of the Hölstein Edition 2023 lies the heartbeat of this horological beast—an automatic winding movement that orchestrates the dance of the hour, minute, and second with precision. The Aquis case, with its 41.50 mm diameter, is not for the faint of heart; it’s certainly a bold move and a rebellious choice that says, “I’m here, and I mean business.”

Seiko Presage Sharp-Edged Series GMT

Seiko’s Presage Sharp-Edged Series GMT Limited Edition, the SPB361, was inspired by the ethereal dawn phenomenon “Akebono,” This timepiece is a limited edition of 2,000, making each piece a unique treasure with its production serial number engraved on the case back. Crafted with a contemporary angular case design, this watch is a testament to the fine mechanical watchmaking from Japan. It boasts an automatic GMT movement with manual winding capability, and the black GMT bezel ring and rose gold dial accents add a touch of edginess to its overall aesthetic. There is certainly a “wow” factor when first glancing at this Seiko watch due to the deep purple and black hues melded together.

This watch doesn’t just tell time; it narrates a story through its features. A power reserve indicator, a date subdial, and LumiBrite hands and markers showcase meticulous attention to detail, while the 24-hour GMT hand allows you to keep track of time in different zones, adding a functional aspect to its allure.

Turn the watch over, and you’re greeted with a screw-down see-through caseback. Fastening the timepiece is a tri-fold push button release clasp, ensuring both security and ease of use. What truly sets the SPB361 apart is its three-dimensional, gloss-finish, multi-layered dial. Adorned with the Sharp-Edged Series Asanoha hemp leaf motif in a gradated sapphire blue, it’s reminiscent of the early morning sky.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther”

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” is not your average wrist companion; it’s a wearable marvel. Crafted from Titanium, this timepiece is a rebel in the world of horology, refusing to conform. Diving into the technical aspects, it flaunts a case size of 42 mm – a sweet spot of presence without overwhelming your wrist. On the dial is a hand-painted, white gold 3D Black Panther character prowling amidst a purple inner bezel, all complemented by luminescent-coated white gold Royal Oak hands. The purple rubber strap, coupled with a titanium AP folding clasp, adds a pop of personality, and if you’re feeling a bit mysterious, there’s an extra black rubber strap in the box – so, versatility at its finest.

The beating heart of this watch is the Calibre 2965, a hand-wound powerhouse that keeps the Flying Tourbillon and hours and minutes functions in perfect sync. With 17 jewels and a staggering 72-hour power reserve, this watch is truly a beast. Also, LeBron James owns one, so you’re in good company. Keep in mind, though, as many watches for men are, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” is not for the faint of heart, with a price tag that echoes its exclusivity.

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire watch is crafted from polished purple sapphire crystal while both the case and bezel showcase a luxurious and unique aesthetic that catches the eye. This case is a bold move, and Hublot knows it. Some might call it eccentric, others avant-garde; we say it’s a stroke of genius. The fusion of materials and colors is a visual feast, and if you’re one to appreciate the audacity of design, this watch is your muse. The automatic movement ensures convenience without compromising on the traditional craftsmanship that Hublot is known for.

Peering through the sapphire crystal dial reveals the heart of this watch – the HUB6035 Manufacture Automatic Tourbillon Movement. Impressively, the watch boasts a substantial power reserve of 72 hours, ensuring longevity between wears. Completing the ensemble is a strap that not only complements the transparent purple theme but also adds a sporty touch; it’s secured with a titanium deployant buckle clasp, ensuring a secure and stylish fit.

