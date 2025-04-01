Oris elevates its iconic Big Crown Pointer Date: Watches & Wonder 2025

Oris presented a renewed take on its Big Crown Pointer Date at Watches & Wonders 2025 in Geneva. This gave a design that has been in ongoing manufacture since 1938 a fresh aspect.

A key element is the Big Crown Pointer Date Calibre 403. It has Oris’s automatic mechanism. It offers a five-day energy store. This launch shows the development of a watch that started as a working pilot’s instrument. It grew into one of the brand’s key groups.

It keeps design details that made the Pointer Date instantly known. These include its large crown for manipulation while wearing gloves, visible Arabic numbers plus the center date hand pointing to a scale along the dial’s edge. The latest versions present energetic color selections that give modern attraction to the old style.

The Big Crown Pointer Date design became a symbol for Oris, occurring over many years. The watch blends readability that is helpful plus specific visual features, which moved it beyond its first use for aviators.

The Calibre 403, which runs the important models, shows Oris’s sustained money input into making power. As a part of the firm’s 400 Series of made mechanisms, introduced in prior years, it has anti-magnetic features, improved accuracy levels and a significant energy hold that lets the watch operate for a full workweek without a need for winding.

The 40mm case size gives adaptable wear. It maintains the model’s old proportions. Dial selections give options of green or terracotta. Each has the red-tipped pointer date hand, a mark of the group.

Those attending Watches & Wonders 2025 will have a chance to view the new Big Crown Pointer Date group plus other Oris products. In keeping with the show’s emphasis on skill also learning, the Oris area will also display the work of trainees and watchmaking graduates. It highlights the brand’s promise to protect old abilities.

Over 120 years following its start in Hölstein, Oris continues to work as an independent maker, devoted only to mechanical watchmaking. This is an uncommon feat in today’s market.