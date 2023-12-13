Travis Scott hinted at the Audemars Piguet watch in his latest album

Where haute horology meets hip-hop, the collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack has birthed a timepiece that’s as audacious as the beats that echo through Scott’s music. Enter The Chocolate AP, a limited-edition marvel that pushes the boundaries of both watchmaking and street culture.

The watch: A symphony of craftsmanship

Beneath the surface of this Audemars Piguet watch lies the magic of white gold hexagonal screws, seamlessly blending functionality with elegance. The sapphire dial, a window to the soul of the watch, exposes the intricate open-worked movement, Calibre 5135. A symphony of rhodium-toned components dances in harmony with pink-gold-toned hues, creating a visual feast for watch enthusiasts and music aficionados alike.

Travis Scott, with his artistic vision encapsulated in intricate drawings, led the charge in shaping the destiny of this limited edition. Across the Swiss landscape, the skilled hands of the Audemars Piguet team meticulously brought his vision to life. The iconic moon, a regular feature at 6 o’clock, takes a backseat in the Chocolate AP. In its place, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack logo adorns the dial — a whimsical smiley face with its mouth sewn shut, adding a touch of irreverence and uniqueness to this musical timepiece.

The Chocolate AP boasts a 41 mm ceramic case, a bold departure from the conventional, with a thickness of 9.9 mm that delicately hugs the wrist. The skeleton dial reveals the intricate movements within, complemented by applied indexes and lume that illuminate the hands and sub-counter details in the dark — an ode to the nocturnal energy of Travis Scott’s performances. The brown calfskin leather strap, textured with a jeans effect, exudes a rugged yet refined vibe, clasped together by a pink gold folding clasp engraved with both Audemars Piguet and Travis Scott’s signatures.

The movement

Under the hood, functions ranging from a perpetual calendar and astronomical moon to week indication and leap year are a testament to Audemars Piguet’s commitment to precision and innovation. The self-winding mechanism keeps the watch alive with a 40-hour power reserve, vibrating at a frequency of 2.75 Hz, adorned with 38 jewels that add a touch of opulence to the timepiece.

Priced at $201,000, The Chocolate AP is not just a watch; it’s a collector’s item. Limited to a mere 200 pieces and exclusively available at Audemars Piguet boutiques, it’s a statement of exclusivity that transcends the ordinary, aligning with the brand’s legacy of crafting horological masterpieces.

A symphony of collaboration: Rapper meets Swiss craftsmanship

In the watches for men industry, where precision meets rhythm, collaboration challenges the status quo. Travis Scott, known for his boundary-pushing music, injects the same rebellious spirit into The Chocolate AP. The result is a watch that’s not just a timekeeping device but a wearable piece of art — a fusion of street culture and Swiss precision. In a choreography of horological elements, The Chocolate AP showcases its uniqueness. Scripted day, date, month, and week indications dance across the dial, orchestrated by the rhythmic beats of Travis Scott’s influence.

Turn the watch over, and you’ll find “Utopia State of Mind” etched in the same script, paying homage to Scott’s chart-topping album. The gold rotor, with a central spindle shaped like the logotype, creates a mesmerizing visual symphony. As the lights dim, the hands and sub-counter details come alive, casting an ethereal blue or green glow — a spectacle that mirrors the dynamic energy of Travis Scott’s performances.

The Chocolate AP transcends the boundaries of conventional luxury watches for men. It’s not just a collaboration; it’s a fusion of artistic expressions, a celebration of craftsmanship, and a testament to the ever-evolving landscape where high-end horology and street culture converge.

