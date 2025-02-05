You’ll love the moonphase complication and stylish tourbillon on the 2025 Piaget Polo

Looks like Piaget went all out with this new tourbillion watch. The new Polo Flying Tourbillon Moonphase is the embodiment of the progress that the brand has made in the past few years, ever since it launched the modern version of the Polo.

It’s worth noting that the Piaget Polo is a retro watch from the ‘70s, revived and reimagined in 2016 to keep up with the times. While the 1979 Polo was solid gold, this one looks much different. The new watch has a stylish front face and an open dial that adds to the look. While the open dial is characterized by a dark blue hue, some sections have a metallic luster that creates a contrast between different elements. This timepiece also has white hour markers.

Recommended Videos

The Piaget watch was rolled out with a 44mm titanium casing that complements the dial. The brand also opted for a larger, more ergonomic casing that easily accommodates various elements. It retains its 100m depth rating.

At the 6 o’clock denotation, there’s a moon phase with four different moon symbols—three are white, while one has a blue shade. The tourbillon is above the moon phase and sits below the 12 o’clock denotation.

As a watch with roots that go way back to the ‘70s, the new watch also honors the first-ever Polo with features that were included in the original timepiece. For instance, the pattern that’s featured on the dial draws inspiration from the original Piaget polo. Think of it as a signature detail.

The new Piaget Polo costs $117,711.