You’ll love the colorful pattern on the new Hublot Magic Ceramic

A new Hublot watch that sets the standards with a colorful bezel

By
Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic
Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Hublot / Hublot

Hublot has always been quite popular for its unique designs that go outside the box. It has just launched a pioneering ceramic design that takes things to the next level—dubbed the Magic Ceramic, it’s the brainchild of new technology.

One of the most striking features of this watch is the gray casing. It has a fascinating pattern that gives the watch a camouflage-like look. Hublot perfected the art of manufacturing striking ceramic cases in the past few years. Unlike some other materials, much effort goes into the whole process. The brand relies on metal oxides to make the watch look more interesting and stylish, but the background color is grey—a beautiful canvas for different colors.

Every circle is surrounded by a white ring to create a beautiful color contrast. And the ring also blends perfectly with the grey casing and makes the watch look spectacular.

According to Hublot, this new watch is the first of many to come. The brand played with different patterns and color schemes before it rolled out this timepiece into the market. There’s a high chance that Hublot has some more cards up its sleeve when it comes to ceramic casings. 2025 might be a big year for Hublot. Everyone is expecting similar designs from the brand.

Apart from the stylish front face, this new addition is based on an old model—the Big Bang Unico Ice Bang. Since this is a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 20 pieces, and every timepiece is priced at $30,000.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
