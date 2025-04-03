 Skip to main content
Dr. Martens debuts its most exclusive and premium boot ever

While Dr. Martens is no stranger to releasing premium and high-quality boots, none are as exclusive and special as their latest drop. Celebrating 65 years of its iconic 1460 silhouette, the lauded footwear brand isn’t holding back for its unique collection. Whether you’re a faithful Dr. Martens fan or love a good premium boot, the newest release is unlike anything you’ve seen. Honoring its original Northamptonshire factory, this release honors the production process and those who participate in creating such a recognizable silhouette. Upgraded with premium materials and launching with only a few pairs, those looking to add this sophisticated boot to their wardrobe must act quickly. 

Dr. Martens 1460 MIE Pascal Love Letter boot

Working with the Leeds-based tannery C. F. Stead, Dr. Martens has created one of the most luxurious iterations of their 1460 boot yet. Featuring a luxurious, full-grain Classic Calf leather in a rich burgundy shade, the new design is highlighted by contrast stitching throughout. Using this premium leather, the boot is crafted to change and age with each step, offering a unique look as time passes. A signed heel look is added with a matching leather material, making the entire boot feel cohesive and sophisticated. The boot’s original production date and namesake are stamped along the tongue with ‘1.4.60.’ Finishing off the design are antique gold eyelets and tonal burgundy laces that complement the boot. 

Also featuring Goodyear Welt construction, this boot doesn’t lose its footwear technology with its aesthetic upgrade. Now available via Dr. Martens online and in-store, the boot retails for $460. However, those looking to snag a pair of the brand’s most elegant boots will need to act quickly as only 1,460 boots will be released.

