You’ll love the new Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna watch

Tag Heuer unveils a new watch on Senna's 30th anniversary

By
Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph
Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph

To pay tribute to a TV series that highlights how Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna rose to the top, Tag Heuer collaborated with the driver’s brand to create an iconic watch, the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna.

Every defining moment in his life, including the highs and lows, will be featured on a show that will be available on Netflix starting November 29, 2024. Some scenes of the show, starring TAG Heuer ambassador Gabriel Leone as Senna, will also provide insight into some of the Tag Heuer timepieces that Senna inspired.

Recommended Videos

Since 2024 is considered to be Senna’s 30th anniversary, Tag Heuer launched a stylish and sophisticated watch to mark the occasion.

TAG Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport Chronograph Tourbillon X Senna
Tag Heuer

The watch has a 44mm casing made from titanium for enhanced durability. And thanks to the sandblasted finish, the case has a very interesting texture that complements the overall design. On the front side, there’s a tachymeter scale with denotations that go up to 400km/hr. Think of the denotations as the high speeds that Senna hit during his Formula One career.

Featuring an openwork dial, the Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Senna offers beautiful views of the movement. The bridges are characterized by smooth curves similar to racetrack bends.

While the openwork dial is designed to look like the racetrack, the movement has a beautiful check-like pattern. In terms of performance, this timepiece is equipped with a movement which offers a 65-hour power reserve.

As a limited edition Tag Heuer watch, only 500 pieces will be launched into the market, and each piece will retail at $37,900.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
