JD Sports just dropped three exclusive New Balance colors – and you’ll want to snag all three

Fresh off the heels of their previous exclusive New Balance drops, JD Sports is once again unveiling three colorways in a brand-new sneaker pack. Based on an archival New Balance design, these new hues are a modern take on an old favorite. While maintaining the retro look of the sneaker, these new tones are anything but dated. With a hue for every type of dresser, this exclusive pack is the perfect way to wear your favorite style in a colorway that isn’t as popular as the rest.

JD Sports New Balance 1000 pack

For this exclusive drop, JD Sports has introduced the New Balance 1000 pack. This micro collection includes three new colorways of the New Balance 1000, one of the brand’s most loved archival designs. The new colors include a moody “Phantom”, an airy “Castlerock” hue, and a modern “Grey matter” tone. The three sneaker designs use leather paneled uppers with peek-through mesh lining. Finishing touches include nylon eyelets and a TPU “N” logo. Giving the shoe its retro look is a sculpted midsole that provides extra volume. Covered in weatherproof polyurethane, this shoe isn’t just stylish but practical for all of your activities.

All three of the colorways are now available via JD Sports and retail for $150. Although New Balance has had numerous collaborations in the last year, reviving its archives through exclusive collections allows avid fans of the brand to secure rare and unseen designs. With more limited colors expected to drop via JD Sports, it’s safe to assume there will be plenty of retro New Balance silhouettes resurfacing soon.

