 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance’s recent luxury star is coming in a brand new color

New Balance releases new sneaker

By
back heel of new balance allerdale sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

While it feels as if New Balance’s luxury walking shoe, Allerdale, was released only a few days ago, the brand is already prepping for another colorway drop. Previously, the athletic company revealed their ‘Made in UK Allerdale’ sneaker, which mixed sophisticated and low-key details in one chic design. Already proven a hit globally, New Balance is taking advantage of the heightened popularity by unveiling the silhouette’s newest shade. While the past Brown/Black color combination was a classic mix, the latest color is a minimalist look that has the opportunity to turn into a timeless shoe. This sneaker is the ultimate casual sneaker for the brand’s Made in UK line that’ll elevate your everyday looks. 

New Balance Allerdale “White/White”

side profile of white allerdale sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Donning a new crisp white hue, the upcoming New Balance ‘Allerdale’ design repeats its predecessor’s chic style. Created with tumbled leather uppers, the off-white midsole offers a small tonal contrast that adds dimension to the overall style. Color and material variation adds texture and style to the look, giving it the sense of an old-school heritage sneaker. D-ring lacing, embroidered branding, and a woven graphic label at the tongue complement the sneaker. A green Ortholite sole insert adds a pop of hidden color while adding comfort and cushion to the design. The epitome of a classic white sneaker, this Allerdale is versatile and functional, with a sophisticated design. With a new colorway already releasing weeks after the initial release, there’s no doubt that new hues are expected for this model in the near future. Those looking for this new hue can purchase the Allerdale sneaker via New Balance’s website starting April 3, with the shoe retailing for $250.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
New Balance unveils newest Made in USA collection with nine new styles
New Balance announces new collection
image of new balance sneaker collection

While it’s not surprising that New Balance’s Spring/Summer lineup would include a variety of colorways and silhouettes, it’s shocking that the collection comes with nine styles to pick from. With three different shapes, the Spring/Summer collection is made to cater to just about any New Balance fan. As part of the brand’s Made in USA line, each design was created by Aime Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis. As with the brand’s Made in UK and Made in Japan lines, the Made in USA collection is known for its construction, of which 70 percent of its domestic value is made in the United States. While the entire collection will be released in segments, each colorway and model is worth exploring. 
New Balance ‘Made in USA’ Spring/Summer 2025

In the first release, New Balance will reimagine their 997 and 992 models with brand-new colorways that celebrate the season. For their new 997 design, the brand has opted for a ‘Light Mushroom’ colorway, which is comprised of a brown and grey tonal mix. Unlike the other silhouettes, the 997 will have a gridded pattern on the vamp. The grey-brown tone takes over the suede uppers, while the tongue and paneling don a textured brown hue. Also seeing a soon release is the brand’s 992 design. This design has been reimagined in a ‘Moonrock’ color combination, which sees an assortment of grey shades. Composed of hairy suede, mesh, and leather uppers, the 992 silhouette rocks a neutral aesthetic. These designs will be released on March 27 and retail for $190 and $200, respectively. 

Read more
New Balance unveils the ultimate luxury walking shoe
New Balance releases new sneaker
man wearing new balance allerdale

For the athletic brand New Balance, constantly creating and innovating classic silhouettes is a well-known challenge. Constantly pushing the boundaries with unique inspirations and creative collaborations, New Balance knows what it takes for a stylish release. In their latest drop, the brand is taking on a more luxurious tone with a lifestyle shoe meant to elevate your walks. As a new addition to the brand’s Made in UK collection, the latest release pays homage to the region with a sophisticated and heritage touch. With a fusion of premium craftsmanship and rugged details, this lifestyle design is perfect for whatever your daily walks have prepared. The new release, dubbed “Allerdale,” takes its name after the Allerdale District, the home of New Balance’s UK factory in Filmby. While equipped with all of the performance features you enjoy from the brand, this new release is a one-of-a-kind sophisticated shoe from an athletic brand. 
New Balance Made in UK Allerdale

Inspired by vintage sneakers, the Allerdale model is crafted with premium leather and suede uppers connected by heavy-duty stitching. Like hiking shoes, they have rugged tread that offers more stability for users. As part of the design’s technology, the design includes the brand’s FuelCell cushioning for an added cushion in every step. An Ortholite insole ensures that everyone feels comfortable and secure in their form. Even this luxury model couldn’t go without the New Balance branding, which is added on the midfoot with an embroidered style. The Allerdale model is available in Tortoiseshell with black coffee and black, via New Balance’s web store for $250. An elegant option for loyal New Balance fans, the Allerdale is a unique opportunity to update your everyday footwear.

Read more
One of On’s most striking collaborations is back with two new picks
On, PAF rerelease collection
On x PAF black sneakers

Following a successful collaboration series in 2024, On and Korean-based menswear label Post Archive Faction are again releasing their two new designs with a new look. As part of a new collection dubbed “Current Form 2.0,” the new releases see the return of two of their collaborative sneakers in new colorways. Continuing the sleek and minimalist look, the collection from On and Post Archive Faction doubles down on their approach to a futuristic style with the quality of Swiss performance. With slimmed-down silhouettes without any added details, these sneakers are ideal for anyone looking to add a subtle design that still packs a punch.
On x Post Archive Faction “Current Form 2.0”

 

Read more