New Balance’s recent luxury star is coming in a brand new color

While it feels as if New Balance’s luxury walking shoe, Allerdale, was released only a few days ago, the brand is already prepping for another colorway drop. Previously, the athletic company revealed their ‘Made in UK Allerdale’ sneaker, which mixed sophisticated and low-key details in one chic design. Already proven a hit globally, New Balance is taking advantage of the heightened popularity by unveiling the silhouette’s newest shade. While the past Brown/Black color combination was a classic mix, the latest color is a minimalist look that has the opportunity to turn into a timeless shoe. This sneaker is the ultimate casual sneaker for the brand’s Made in UK line that’ll elevate your everyday looks.

New Balance Allerdale “White/White”

Donning a new crisp white hue, the upcoming New Balance ‘Allerdale’ design repeats its predecessor’s chic style. Created with tumbled leather uppers, the off-white midsole offers a small tonal contrast that adds dimension to the overall style. Color and material variation adds texture and style to the look, giving it the sense of an old-school heritage sneaker. D-ring lacing, embroidered branding, and a woven graphic label at the tongue complement the sneaker. A green Ortholite sole insert adds a pop of hidden color while adding comfort and cushion to the design. The epitome of a classic white sneaker, this Allerdale is versatile and functional, with a sophisticated design. With a new colorway already releasing weeks after the initial release, there’s no doubt that new hues are expected for this model in the near future. Those looking for this new hue can purchase the Allerdale sneaker via New Balance’s website starting April 3, with the shoe retailing for $250.