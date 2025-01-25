TAG Heuer’s purple Carrera: A striking new take on a classic chronograph

During the LVMH Watch Week, TAG Heuer captured everyone’s attention with their new watches. The purple Tag Heuer Carrera chronograph has a striking appearance that notably comes with a compelling purple dial — and there’s also a limited edition tourbillon version.

The brand tested the waters in 2022 with a purple Monaco timepiece before it went all in. Well, it was quite successful, and that helped lead to Tag Heuer relaunching the Carrera in a new color.

The center of the dial is accentuated by a deep purple hue, while the edges are characterized by a black hue. Thanks to the sunburst texture, everything on the dial looks so fascinating. Think of the two black subdials as the icing on the cake. They were designed to add some character to the whole look.

It is worth noting that the new purple shade is deeper than the original 2022 shade.

Just like models from the previous generations, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph has a 39mm casing, which is highlighted by a brushed finish. The shiny steel surface creates a beautiful contrast between the dial and the bezel, taking the whole look to a new level.

At the heart of the watch, there’s a powerful movement that offers an 80-hour power reserve and high-end horological precision. While the original Carerra watch doesn’t offer views into the caliber, the tourbillon version has a cut-out that does that.

As a limited edition model, only 200 pieces of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon will be launched into the market, priced at $34,850. The original will retail at $6,650.