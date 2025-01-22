TAG Heuer unveils motorsport-inspired watches (and more) during LVMH Watch Week

Table of Contents Table of Contents TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs

Since TAG Heuer is a part of the LVMH group, it introduced new watches into the market during LVMH Watch Week, including timepieces that celebrate its title as the Formula 1 official timekeeper. Apart from the Formula 1 watches, the brand also added new pieces to the TAG Heuer Carrera line.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph

For starters, the new Formula 1 collection has four watches characterized by unique color accents, such as lime green, red, and electric blue. Such colors are quite effective in painting a picture of what goes down on Formula 1 tracks. Every single watch features an aerodynamic casing reminiscent of Formula 1 cars. The watches have titanium cases, bezels, and precision-engineered tachymeters printed on an aluminum insert.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye

The TAG Heuer Carrera line, on the other hand, has been expanded. The first timepiece in the line is the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye—a watch that honors a motorsport race from the ‘60s, popularly known as the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally.

These limited-edition watches are offered in stainless steel (911 pieces) and 18K 3N yellow gold (11 pieces). Not surprisingly, the Porsche 911 inspired the design, which features a black dial reminiscent of vintage Heuer dashboard timers and beige details (similar to the 911’s interior). There’s a central second hand that accelerates for 15 seconds before slowing down, a Porsche steering wheel-shaped rotor, and it comes with a miniature model of the original Porsche 911 “147.”

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs

While the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph was launched a few years ago, it is now available in a new purple color, which is quite conspicuous and stylish.

TAG Heuer also rolled out two luxurious versions of the Carrera chronograph, covered in diamonds and high-end stones. It’s worth noting these timepieces are available in two colors—pink and blue.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date, which was launched in different colors, has been reimagined. Unlike the previous models, the latest version comes with lighter colors, diamond indexes, and brushed surfaces for a more modern look. It takes the aesthetics of the Carrera Date to the next level.