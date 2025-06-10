TAG Heuer returns to goodwood festival of speed as official timing partner

TAG Heuer comes back to the Goodwood Festival of Speed as its official timing partner. This marks a major return for the Swiss brand, which has a deep connection to motorsport. The partnership aligns with the festival’s 2025 theme, “The Winning Formula – Champions in addition to Challengers,” recognizing Formula 1’s 75th anniversary. TAG Heuer has also recently resumed its role as Formula 1’s official timekeeper.

The Duke of Richmond started the festival in 1993. It centers around a 1.86-kilometer hillclimb course, where Max Chilton set the current record of 39.08 seconds in the McMurtry Spéirling. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees, with millions more following through live streams, making it a central stage for car culture.

TAG Heuer’s motorsport history spans over a century, beginning with the first dashboard-mounted chronograph in 1911. The brand later introduced the first 1/100th second chronograph in 1916 and the first automatic chronograph for sale in 1969. Its partnerships include Formula 1, Porsche, Oracle Red Bull Racing, the Indianapolis 500, and the Automobile Club de Monaco.

“Motorsport is not just about competition, it is a cultural force, like TAG Heuer,” said Antoine Pin, TAG Heuer CEO. “We are honored to return as Timing Partner at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.”

To mark the occasion, TAG Heuer created the limited edition Carrera Chronograph x Festival of Speed. This watch features a British racing green dial inspired by Goodwood Green, a subtle hobnail pattern, and red accents. The 42mm case houses the in-house TH20-00 movement and comes with a brown leather rally strap reminiscent of 1970s motor racing.

Only 100 pieces of this special edition exist. Goodwood Road Racing Club members will have the first opportunity to purchase it before it becomes available to the general public. The design celebrates British car culture and showcases TAG Heuer’s expertise in chronographs.

The Duke of Richmond highlighted TAG Heuer’s significance in motorsport, noting its honored history and collaborations with some of the sport’s greatest drivers and teams.

This timing partnership reinforces TAG Heuer’s leadership in motorsport and offers a new platform to celebrate car culture through precise timekeeping and commemorative watchmaking.