This new Tag Heuer watch will remind you of nights in Vegas

The Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Pink: A representation of Vegas at nighttime

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Pink
Everything in Las Vegas comes to life at night. While casinos and grand hotels are accentuated with neon lights, the grand sphere lights up with bright 3D images. Since Vegas makes nighttime look more interesting and vibrant, Tag Hauer developed a stylish timepiece that draws inspiration from the beloved city. Anyone who loves to travel to Sin City will want to take note of it.

Steve McQueen rocked the Tag Heuer Monaco in the ‘70s and made it quite popular, so the new watch is a variation of the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph. It paints a vivid picture of how Vegas looks like at nighttime and comes with a black casing and a black strap—a visual representation of nighttime.

Tag Heuer Chronograph Pink
The new Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph is inspired by bright Vegas lights. It has pink accents, similar to casino neon lights. The pink shades highlight the denotations of the subdials at 9 and 3 O’clock, creating a beautiful contrast that gives the watch a Vegas-like look.

The pink seconds hand is the cherry on top of the cake. As it moves around the dial, it makes the watch look more lively. Think of it as the High Roller Ferris wheel of this watch.

Apart from the striking details, the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph Pink is manufactured from high quality materials that are quite effective in improving comfort levels. For instance, the casing is made from a lightweight titanium material that sits perfectly on the wrist.

And thanks to the beveled sapphire crystal, this timepiece has a modern and sleek look.

The Tag Heuer Chronograph Pink retails at $11,250.

