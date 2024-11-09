Savor the Strip

When you think of Las Vegas, you might picture the dazzling lights of the Strip, thrilling casino games, or even the dry desert heat. But beyond all of the glitz and glamor, there’s another side to this city that deserves just as much attention: the food. Las Vegas has truly become one of the best food cities in the world, boasting an incredible culinary scene that rivals any major metropolis.

The city is a playground for celebrity chefs, with well-known culinary personalities like Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, and Emeril Lagasse setting up shop to showcase their unique flavors and culinary personalities. From fancy steakhouses to innovative fusion dishes, the best restaurants in Las Vegas offer something for everyone.

Ito

Ito at Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers a top-notch omakase experience like no other. With just 12 seats at the intimate sushi counter, this modern restaurant focuses on the highest quality ingredients. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, you can choose between two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Each dish showcases fish flown in daily from Japan, paired perfectly with curated Japanese whiskey. Plus, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views from the tallest point in Nevada. Just a heads up, the omakase menu is priced at $400 per person, excluding drinks, tax, and gratuity.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is a meat lover’s dream come true. This James Beard award-winning chef has created a wild celebration of all things carnivorous, earning the title of “Best Restaurant in Nevada” from Business Insider. You can savor everything from Japanese A5 Wagyu beef to flavorful wild boar sausage, all made with top-notch ingredients sourced from around the globe. If you want to experience this legendary spot, be sure to book your table soon – it’s set to close in 2025.

Restaurant Guy Savoy

Restaurant Guy Savoy is easily one of the best restaurants in Las Vegas. As the only American restaurant from the renowned French chef, this spot boasts two Michelin stars and is frequently hailed as one of the World’s Best Restaurants. Situated in the Augustus Tower of Caesars Palace, it offers an intimate dining experience with personalized service and incredible Contemporary French Cuisine. Don’t miss the iconic artichoke and black truffle soup, and make sure to save room for the delicious chocolate mousse, inspired by Savoy’s grandmother’s recipe.

Yui Edomae

At Yui Edomae, you’ll dive into the authentic world of sushi under the skilled hands of Master Sushi Chef Gen Mizoguchi. This high-end sushi spot focuses on fresh fish flown in directly from Japan, all served in a minimalist setting that lets the food shine. With a strong emphasis on omotenashi hospitality, you’ll truly savor the umami essence in every dish. Treat yourself to delectable offerings like tuna, Wagyu beef, sea urchin, and blowfish, all presented in a warm, inviting space with natural wood and light colors.

Bacchanal Buffet

Bacchanal Buffet will change the way you view buffet-style dishes. This luxurious, modern buffet features nine show kitchens serving up an incredible variety of cuisines, from American classics and fresh seafood to sushi and Mediterranean delights. With over 250 items available daily – some individually plated and some made to order – you’ll feel like you’re dining at multiple high-end Las Vegas restaurants all in one spot. Bacchanal Buffet’s regular dinner price is $84.99 per person.

Cathédrale

Cathédrale at the ARIA Resort & Casino consistently makes the list of the best restaurants in Las Vegas. Created by Executive Chef Jason Hall, this gorgeous restaurant draws inspiration from the flavors of Southern France, along with influences from Italy, Spain, and Greece. Every dish is crafted with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets. Step beyond the blue curtain to enjoy memorable tableside experiences, such as the Affogato dessert, where espresso is poured over salted caramel gelato and served in a unique carved ice block.

Naxos Taverna

Step into Greece by visiting Naxos Taverna at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. Under the culinary direction of Chef Mark Andelbradt, this elevated traditional taverna serves up contemporary Greek dishes that are both approachable and delicious. With one of the largest seafood menus in town, you’ll find over 25 different types of fish and a variety of oysters at the Oyster Bar.

Sparrow + Wolf

At Sparrow + Wolf, Chef Brian Howard brings his artistic vision to life with a menu that is a “melting pot” of cultures. You can indulge in standout dishes like lobster and tomato salad, wild boar lasagna, and Spanish octopus, or savor a succulent lamb loin. For those who want to try a little bit of everything, the tasting menu is a great option at $135 per person.

HaSalon

HaSalon is located inside the Venetian Resort and is brought to life by celebrity chef Eyal Shani. This unique spot fuses Mediterranean flavors with the lively spirit of Tel Aviv, creating an unforgettable dining experience. The name HaSalon translates to “The Living Room,” reflecting the intimate communal vibe that makes you feel right at home, just like at Chef Eyal Shani’s gatherings. As he says on the restaurant’s website, “Las Vegas is all about the will to live on instincts, to put your life in the hands of luck. Nobody understands that more than HaSalon – the energy and the food, all are mesmerizing and elevating your feelings.”