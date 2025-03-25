 Skip to main content
Omega welcomes April’s Full Moon with the Mission to the Pink Moonphase

A pink moon, a pink watch

Omega x Swatch Mission To The Pink Moonphase
Omega and Swatch just collaborated on a new watch in preparation for the pink moon that will appear this April. The moon itself is not pink per see, but April’s full moon has long been known as the pink moon in association with the wildflowers that begin to bloom in early spring.

While the timepiece will be rolled out into the market on April 1st, Nick Hayek (CEO of Swatch Group) rocked the watch earlier this year—everyone was more curious about the model after this.

It bears a close resemblance to the previous MoonSwatch watch but stands out due to the pink hue. Like MoonSwatch 1965,  the Mission to the Pink Moonsphase features a white dial; this one is accentuated by pink accents on the hour markers.

The moon phase is also highlighted by two pink moons with an interesting moon texture. Such elements blend perfectly with the pink casing.

Even though pink is associated with full moons that appear in spring, it is also closely linked to the heart/love shape. As a result, Omega imprinted a small heart/love symbol on the pusher fixed beside the 2 o’clock denotation.

The heart imprint also hints at the pulsometer scale, featured on the bezel. It helps users track their heart rate. The bezel has a black hue that creates a contrast between the bezel and other sections of the watch. Omega hasn’t disclosed the number of watches it is planning to manufacture, but there’s a high chance it will provide more details on April 1st, when the watch is officially launched.

The new Omega x Swatch Mission To The Pink Moonphase will cost $310.

