Pink pelagos joins Tudor collection for giro d’italia

Tudor has released a new chronograph, the Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink, as part of the Pelagos line. This limited edition was created for Tudor’s partnership with the Giro d’Italia, the famous cycling race in Italy.

Only 300 pieces will be made, with a price of £4,650 (about $5,000 plus tax). The watch pays tribute to the Maglia Rosa, the pink jersey worn by the race leader during the three-week event. Pink-accented Tudor watches aren’t new-last year, the brand introduced a pink-dialed Black Bay Chrono in partnership with Inter Miami, the soccer club partly owned by Tudor ambassador David Beckham. However, the new Pelagos FXD Chrono Pink uses pink as an accent rather than covering the entire dial.

A notable feature is the tachymeter scale, which is calibrated for cycling speeds instead of the automotive speeds usually found on chronographs. This cycling-specific scale wraps around the dial, showing Tudor’s commitment as the official timekeeper of the Giro d’Italia, a partnership that began in 2023.

The watch measures 43mm and uses a black carbon composite case, making it lightweight and technical qualities important for sports watches. The crown and chronograph pushers are made of titanium for added durability and lightness. The case is 13.2mm thick.

Inside is the Calibre MT5813, based on the Breitling 01 chronograph movement. This COSC-certified calibre offers accuracy within 2/+4 seconds per day and has a 70-hour power reserve, so it can run for nearly three days without rewinding.

The watch features a solid caseback with special engravings, including the limited edition number (from 0/300 to 300/300) and an image of cyclists in action, emphasizing its connection to the race. It comes on a fabric strap with pink accents to match the dial, blending Tudor’s heritage-inspired design with modern materials and construction suitable for sports use.