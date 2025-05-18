Citizen unveils unite with blue collection

Citizen presented a new limited edition set. The Unite with Blue series features structural color dials. These dials create color variations when light reflects off them, mimicking the sea’s changing moods.

Standard watchmaking uses pigments, but these dials do not. Instead, pigment-free ink with microstructures is used in the dials. The ink interacts with light, producing different colors. This technology is well-suited for Citizen’s Eco-Drive, which uses light for power.

Recommended Videos

The set includes six limited edition models across Citizen’s Attesa, Promaster, Core, xC, and L lines. Each model has its own interpretation of the “Sea of Silence” concept, which inspired the series.

Leading the collection is the Attesa Satellite Wave GPS (model CC4075-50L). Production is limited to 2,400 pieces, and the price is $2,215. The Super Titanium case has Duratect Platinum and Duratect DLC coatings for scratch resistance. The dial features multiple layers of blue representing the flow of time. The F950 movement includes satellite GPS synchronization, a perpetual calendar, and chronograph functions.

An Attesa radio-controlled model (CB0288-65L) is available at $1,215, with production limited to 2,000 pieces. It also uses Super Titanium and has a 40.6mm case.

For dive watch fans, the Promaster Diver 300m (BN1025-08L) offers ISO-certified diving capability at $750. Production is limited to 4,800 pieces. It pairs a stainless steel case with a biomass-based polyurethane strap made from Benebiol™, an environmentally friendly material.

The standard Citizen collection includes a radio-controlled chronograph (CB5874-81L) with a jet black plated case and a deep blue dial. The price is about $537, and production is limited to 5,500 units.

For women, the xC radio-controlled model (ES9490-95L) and L Collection Eco-Drive watch (EM1060-87L) both feature four diamonds on their dials, representing air bubbles. The xC model uses lab-grown diamonds, highlighting Citizen’s focus on ethical sourcing. Production is limited to 1,200 and 2,000 pieces, respectively, with prices at $1,200 and $550.

In line with Citizen’s focus on the environment, all models use recycled materials in dial components. The watches are scheduled for launch in June 2025, and their limited production numbers will make them scarce.