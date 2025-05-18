 Skip to main content
Citizen unveils unite with blue collection

Sea of silence: citizen's new collection uses microstructures instead of pigments

By
Citizen BLUE collection
Citizen

Citizen presented a new limited edition set. The Unite with Blue series features structural color dials. These dials create color variations when light reflects off them, mimicking the sea’s changing moods.

Standard watchmaking uses pigments, but these dials do not. Instead, pigment-free ink with microstructures is used in the dials. The ink interacts with light, producing different colors. This technology is well-suited for Citizen’s Eco-Drive, which uses light for power.

The set includes six limited edition models across Citizen’s Attesa, Promaster, Core, xC, and L lines. Each model has its own interpretation of the “Sea of Silence” concept, which inspired the series.

Leading the collection is the Attesa Satellite Wave GPS (model CC4075-50L). Production is limited to 2,400 pieces, and the price is $2,215. The Super Titanium case has Duratect Platinum and Duratect DLC coatings for scratch resistance. The dial features multiple layers of blue representing the flow of time. The F950 movement includes satellite GPS synchronization, a perpetual calendar, and chronograph functions.

An Attesa radio-controlled model (CB0288-65L) is available at $1,215, with production limited to 2,000 pieces. It also uses Super Titanium and has a 40.6mm case.

For dive watch fans, the Promaster Diver 300m (BN1025-08L) offers ISO-certified diving capability at $750. Production is limited to 4,800 pieces. It pairs a stainless steel case with a biomass-based polyurethane strap made from Benebiol™, an environmentally friendly material.

The standard Citizen collection includes a radio-controlled chronograph (CB5874-81L) with a jet black plated case and a deep blue dial. The price is about $537, and production is limited to 5,500 units.

For women, the xC radio-controlled model (ES9490-95L) and L Collection Eco-Drive watch (EM1060-87L) both feature four diamonds on their dials, representing air bubbles. The xC model uses lab-grown diamonds, highlighting Citizen’s focus on ethical sourcing. Production is limited to 1,200 and 2,000 pieces, respectively, with prices at $1,200 and $550.

In line with Citizen’s focus on the environment, all models use recycled materials in dial components. The watches are scheduled for launch in June 2025, and their limited production numbers will make them scarce.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.

Girard-Perregaux revives iconic deep diver in collaboration with Bamford
From 1969 to today: Girard-Perregaux's cushion-cased diver makes a splash
Girard-perregaux deep diver

Girard-Perregaux brought back a diving watch, originally released in 1969. It is a cushion-shaped model. Bamford Watch Department collaborated on the new version, which is part of Girard-Perregaux's limited-edition Legacy Editions series.
The Deep Diver is limited to 350 pieces. Its appearance closely resembles the original, but it uses new materials and technical updates. The watch case is made from grade 5 titanium. It measures 40.30mm by 38.00mm, with a thickness of 13.91mm. It offers a contemporary feel on the wrist while maintaining the original shape.
A design element from the first model is the 14-facet bezel. The brand's Laureato used the same design, and that watch celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Deep Diver also features an internally rotating bezel, operated by a crown at 2 o'clock. This approach helps create a slimmer profile and improves water resistance.
The dial combines blue, orange, and white, giving it a look that blends vintage style with a modern touch. It references the 1971 version. The hands and markers glow blue in low light. The numbers use typography from the original model. The date window and the symmetrical crown placement at 2 and 4 o'clock complete the design.
Inside this updated model is Girard-Perregaux's GP03300 calibre, a self-winding movement that measures 3.36mm thick and has a minimum 46-hour power reserve. The movement features detailed finishing, including circular Côtes de Genève on the oscillating weight, linear Côtes de Genève on the bridges, polished bevels, and circular graining. It can be viewed through a blue metallized sapphire crystal caseback decorated with a trident emblem-a reference to the watch's aquatic history.
The collaboration with Bamford Watch Department influenced the new look of this classic watch. George Bamford, founder of Bamford Watch Department, said it was a privilege to bring Bamford’s style to the Girard-Perregaux Deep Diver.
The watch comes with a blue rubber strap and an orange option, both with a tool-free removal system. The Deep Diver is a "pool watch," suitable for summer activities, while still offering the quality expected from a high-end timepiece.
Priced at $15,100, the Deep Diver Legacy Edition is available at all Girard-Perregaux retailers and online at bamfordwatchdepartment.com.

Junghans marks a milestone with this retro-inspired, limited edition timepiece
Junghans honors Wempe’s 100 Years with Ice Blue chronoscope
Junghans Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue' up close

Junghans and Wempe have teamed up to celebrate horological excellence with the illustrious Meister Chronoscope 'Ice Blue' Limited Edition. This exclusive timepiece blends vintage charm with contemporary elegance, securing its place as an instant collector’s item. With only 100 pieces available worldwide, this chronograph is a rare homage to Wempe’s enduring legacy in luxury watchmaking.

Take in the 38.4mm stainless steel case, home to a pristine ice-blue dial that features a pulsometer scale and typography consistent with a retro motif. Protected by a boxed sapphire crystal, the watch boasts elevated sophistication while maintaining durability. Attention to detail is evident from every angle of this creation, from the heat-blued hands to the sunburst finish—reflections of Junghans’ mastery of craftsmanship and precision.

Ferrari unveils its new leather sandal that’s perfect for the summer
Ferrari releases a new sandal-loafer design
man wearing ferrari leather sandals

While everyone knows Ferrari for its historic role in Formula One, the brand is also a luxe fashion brand that continues to innovate each season. Following the line of hybrid shoe trends, Ferrari is racing into the summer season with an interesting cross between loafer and sandal that’s taken over by a premium leather. With every stitch boasting quality craftsmanship, these leather hybrid sandals are anything but simple or minimalist. For those looking to combine their passion for Ferrari and elevated style, these leather sandals are the ultimate opportunity to bring a new sophisticated piece into your summer wardrobe. And while much is still left to be desired by Scuderia Ferrari this season, at least these leather sandals will make you feel like a podium finish. 

Ferrari’s newest sandal is a race winner

