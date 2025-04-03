Tudor’s new releases for 2025: A perfect mix of style, precision, and adventure

Table of Contents Table of Contents Black Bay 58 Pelagos Ultra – The ultimate diver’s watch, redefined Black Bay 68 – engineered to commandeer Black Bay Pro Black Bay Chrono

In 2025, Tudor continues to build on its reputation as one of the most innovative watchmaking companies in the world, redefining excellence with its latest releases, heralded as some of the most ambitious. We predicted what the watch brand would debut at Watches and Wonders 2025, and now we know. Innovation leads the charge in the all-new Black Bay 43mm, featuring Master Chronometer certification for unprecedented precision, and a Pelagos engineered to withstand depths up to 1,000 meters and more – all testaments to the rich diving history of Tudor. This illustrious lineup includes a Black Bay 58 in burgundy dial and bezel, a Black Bay Pro, and a Black Bay Chrono presented on a sleek five-link bracelet in steel. Each timepiece from this collection blends Tudor’s signature cutting-edge technology and progressive design, cementing their status as the brand charges into new territory.

Black Bay 58

The Tudor name carries a rich dive watch legacy, and the Black Bay 58 is a great homage revived from a previously unreleased prototype design from the 1990s. This timepiece features a striking burgundy dial plus a bezel with curved numerals for enhanced grip. This release debuts Tudor’s Manufacture Calibre, paired with a bracelet with a quick-adjust ‘T-fit’ clasp – merging heritage design with modern engineering.

Pelagos Ultra – The ultimate diver’s watch, redefined

Born from generations of professional diving expertise, the Pelagos line is considered the pinnacle of underwater engineering. The flagship 43mm titanium model raises the bar with 1,000m water resistance, a proprietary bracelet adjustment system, and Master Chronometer certification—making it Tudor’s most technically advanced diver yet. The timepiece exemplify Tudor’s legacy of crafting the world’s most revered mechanical dive watches, blending uncompromising functionality with refined design.

Black Bay 68 – engineered to commandeer

Tudor further expands its line with the debut of the Black Bay 68, one of the larger pieces from the Tudor line at 43mm. Engineered to fit diverse wrist sizes while still capturing the visual allure that lies within the brand’s DNA, this premium timepiece boasts a commanding presence and Master Chronometer certification by METAS, guaranteeing unparalleled precision and anti-magnetic resistance.

Available in two colors, the Black Bay 68 matches the brand’s signature robust style with an equally substantial case profile that offers the wearer certified chromometric performance and expanded sizing options. This release showcases Tudor’s technical prowess and creative genius.

Black Bay Pro

The new Black Bay Pro is arguably the most logical choice for adventurers, echoing the brand’s 70-year history with polar explorers and retaining its signature rugged DNA. Features include a fixed steel bezel, in-house Manufacture Calibre with GMT functionality, and the all-new, ultra-legible opaline dial for enhanced readability in harsh conditions. More than just a timepiece, the Black Bay Pro embodies Tudor’s commitment to designing premium-grade watches for people who push boundaries.

Black Bay Chrono

Tudor has maintained an unbreakable bond with motorsports since debuting their first chronograph in 1970, and the Black Bay Chrono marries cutting-edge mechanics with vintage race aesthetics. Features include the contrasting sub-dials and a high-performance Manufacturer Calibre for precision timing. Choose between three-link or five-link steel bracelets – each equipped with a quick-adjust ‘T-fit’ clasp and two dial options: matte black or sunray champagne. Each variant comes with optimal legibility, making them functional for the motorway or everyday.