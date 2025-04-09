 Skip to main content
Frederique Constant’s 2025 collection elevates accessible luxury

Frederique Constant 2025 Collection: Swiss Excellence Meets Affordable Luxury

Frederique Constant Classic Perpetual Calendar
Frederique Constant

Since entering the luxury watchmaking industry 37 years ago, Frederique Constant has maintained its goal of offering premium mechanical watches at affordable prices. At Watches and Wonders 2025, the Swiss brand doubled down on its commitment by introducing a new lineup of models, including stone-dial timepieces, perpetual calendars, and optimized in-house movements — all while keeping to the brand’s affordable price points.

Accessible luxury as a concept

The classic Frederique Constant in brown leather strap.
Frederique Constant / FrederiqueConstant.com

Frederique Constant first built upon its legacy of accessible luxury for all by bridging the gap between classic Swiss craftsmanship and affordable pricing. Their Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is far less expensive than other luxury watches of the same level. It’s a decisive and bold move for the brand and drives home its dedication to value without compromise, an integral component of its winning philosophy.

Recommended Videos

2025 highlights: Standout timepieces

This year’s collection introduces refined aesthetics and technical upgrades, ensuring Frederique Constant remains an international leader in entry-level luxury timepieces.

Extended power reserve models

Buoyed by last year’s success, Frederique Constant built upon that base by now offering 72-hour power reserves (up from 38 hours) in two key models:

  • Classic Date Manufacture
  • Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture

These upgrades provide greater convenience for the daily grind and are backed by an extended five-year warranty—a testament to the brand’s confidence in its skills in horology.

Exquisite stone dials

Frederique Constant has now moved crafting luxurious stone dials, elevating its now-iconic designs with natural elegance:

  • Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture with Malachite Dial – A striking green stone with unique organic patterns.
  • Classic Tourbillon Manufacture with Aventurine Dial – A deep blue, starry-sky effect that mesmerizes.

These limited editions remain popular with collectors due to their intricate balance of singular artistry and premium horology.

Expanding in-house calibers

One major milestone for Frederique Constant in 2025 is the expansion of its in-house movements to 34 calibers. This achievement supports their spirit of innovation and emphasis on accessible pricing.

Why Frederique Constant stands out in 2025

Perpetual Calendar: Luxury within reach

The Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture continues to be a standout. It offers a high complication at a fraction of the normal price. Its elegant design and self-adjusting date mechanism make it a bargain in the Swiss watchmaker market.

Enhanced durability and warranty

With this year’s edition boasting longer power reserves and a five-year warranty, Frederique Constant is one brand known for their quality and attention to details. It is a trusted name well-regarded for their reliability as well as longevity —prime factors for watch enthusiasts seeking value.

Stone dials: A touch of exclusivity

Introducing malachite and aventurine dials adds a luxurious yet natural aesthetic, appealing to watch enthusiasts who appreciate unique and precious materials.

The future of Frederique Constant

As the brand expands its in-house capabilities, consumers can expect:

  • More complications available at competitive prices
  • Further research and recovery of exotic materials
  • Continued focus on durability and precision

Frederique Constant’s 2025 collection proves that the Swiss name doesn’t necessarily come with a hefty price tag. By offering perpetual calendars, stone dials, and in-house movements at affordable prices, the brand remains a top destination for consumers that are discerning yet budget-conscious buyers. Swiss excellence is in abundance with this collection, but without the premium cost, making Frederique Constant’s Watches & Wonders 2025 collection impossible to ignore.

