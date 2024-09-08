A timepiece that looks like artwork on the wrist

If one watch company knows how to bridge the concept of aesthetic design and luxury craftsmanship, it’s Frederique Constant. In honor of the recent Geneva Watch Days, the company has once again stunned watch enthusiasts with its latest piece that is nothing short of art.

With its new Classic Tourbillion Manufacture, Frederique Constant has once again elevated its collection of watches with a celestial-inspired piece that’s one of the most limited-edition timepieces available. Apart from looking like artwork, this watch has all of the characteristics of a Frederique Constant watch that’s technically ahead of its time. Created to uphold the highest of Genevan standards, this Classic Tourbillion Manufacture will have its few pieces picked up sooner rather than later.

The new Classic Tourbillion Manufacture

As Frederique Constant mentions, ” … horology is a child of astronomy.” With this motto in mind, there’s no doubt where the inspiration comes from with the Classic Tourbillion Manufacture. Starting with a midnight blue dial with a sparkling Aventurine finish, the latest Frederique Constant looks as if it were plucked from a starry night.

Housing the watch is a three-part white gold 18k case with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. The watch is 39 mm in diameter, making it an easy-to-wear watch for any wrist. As with most intricate watches, the transparent case back allows wearers to see the beauty in the mechanical craftsmanship that makes this piece one of a kind.

While the starry dial steals the show, the iconic “Heart Beat” feature gives the watch its purpose. This “Heart Beat” aperture, placed at the 6 o’clock mark, reveals the watch’s tourbillon, which also contains the piece’s limited-edition number on the tourbillon bridge. A stark contrast against a shimmering background, this “Heart Beat” gives the timepiece an even more unique design.

The watch also has a power reserve of 38 hours and uses Frederique Constant’s famed automatic movement. However, for those looking for something to be worn during high-intensity activities, this watch only has a water resistance of 3 ATM. Nevertheless, it’s a watch that deserves to be worn whenever possible.

What to know about the new Classic Tourbillon Manufacture

The most significant aspect of this Frederique Constant piece is its high exclusivity. As a limited-edition watch, there are only 36 pieces available worldwide with a starting price of almost $40,000. Although grabbing a timepiece might be difficult, the journey is worth the work, as this watch is spectacular.

Finishing the watch’s design is a navy blue alligator strap that brings the entire look together in a unique and sleek way. Luxury to its highest, the newest Classic Tourbillon Manufacture contains some of the finest watch work from the latest collection that deserves a spot in all watch collections.

