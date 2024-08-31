You’re going to love Girard Perregaux’s elegant Geneva Watch Days releases

For any horology fan, the Genova Watch Days is a must-attend event to see the latest and newest of some of the best watch brands in the world. Luckily for watch lovers, this year’s Geneva Watch Days brings over 100 timepieces from around 52 brands that promise to capture your attention. Held in Rotonde du Mont-Blanc in Switzerland from August 29th – September 2nd, the Geneva Watch Days is a unique opportunity to see luxurious brands up close and in full detail. For lucky guests, one of the founding brands of the event, Girard Perregaux, has unveiled two brand-new watches ready to steal the show during the week. Honoring the legacy of the Bridges collection, these new releases are unique pieces to add to your line-up.

The Bridges Collection’s new additions

As part of the Geneva Watch Days, Girard Perregaux has released two brand-new watches with a major nod to the history of the Bridges collection. The first of the two releases, Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges, is inspired by a long history that dates back to 1889. With such a long history to portray, this watch has everything from luxury to intricate details, including three floating gold bridges set in a light-filled case that takes a total of two days to finish. Along with floating bridges, the 44mm watch comes with improved indexes, curved sapphire crystals, and enhanced usability. With the highest degree of craftsmanship and detail, this Tourbillion watch is essential for anyone who admires the small details.

The second piece unveiled was another ode to a previous 1889 piece. The Esmeralda Tourbillion ‘A Secret” Eternity Edition Honey brings inspiration from the La Esmeralda pocket watch and its avant-garde style. Complete with a 43mm pink gold case, intricate engravings, and a honey-colored Grand Feu enamel dial. The case-back, one of the hallmarks of the piece, is complete with a beautifully crafted horse engraving that reveals sapphire crystals. This piece will be much more restricted and is a limited edition item that will likely sell out quickly.

What to know about the new releases

Although specific details are unknown upon its release, there are a few details to keep in mind when it comes to these two new timepieces. For starters, The Esmeralda Tourbillion piece is a highly limited edition watch that will only see 18 pieces released. These pieces will only be available upon approval from Girard Perregaux and will have a start price of $447,000. On the other hand, the Tourbillion with Three Flying Bridges will start at $171,000. Both of these timepieces will come with a matching complimentary alligator strap. Although there are plenty of other releases to view during the Geneva Watch Days, it’s the Girard Perregaux pieces that combine history, avant-garde design, and luxury into two spectacular pieces.