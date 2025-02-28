 Skip to main content
Track time like never before with the Omega × Swatch Speedmaster 1965 edition

Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1965
Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1965 Swatch / Swatch

Another trip to the moon! The Omega × Swatch Speedmaster MoonSwatch 1965 is the latest MoonSwatch collaboration between these two iconic brands — and the good news is that it’s a non-limited edition timepiece.

This Omega model has ties to NASA and was the go-to watch for aerospace engineering in the ‘60s. Different watch brands competed for that title back in the day, but Omega debuted a high-quality watch with top-tier specs.

Since this new Omega x Swatch watch honors the ref. 105.003-64 model, most elements are quite identical to the ones featured on the retro model. The hour markers, for instance, bear a close resemblance to the markers that guided NASA in 1965.

Omega didn’t take any chances with this new model. It pulled a new card from its sleeve. While the original model was rolled out with normal chronograph denotations, the 2025 edition has unique engravings that read this—1965. Think of it as a clever way of reminiscing about the past.

Omega x Swatch 1965
Omega x Swatch 1965 Swatch / Swatch

Unlike regular watch models, this model tracks 19 hours and 65 minutes and redefines the conventional way of tracking time while still honoring the first-ever model.

The number is hidden in plain sight but looks amazing in the dark, thanks to the watch’s luminous properties.

Even though the original model was released with a black dial, Omega used a brighter shade on this new timepiece. The casing is also characterized by a grey shade, which draws inspiration from the celestial body that lights up our world at night.

The strap also blends with the casing and adds to the overall look. The new OMEGA X Swatch chronograph has an affordable price tag of $270 and will be available starting March 1.

