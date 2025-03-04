 Skip to main content
Perrelet unveils Turbine Pink Flamingo: Miami glam meets luxury watch design

You'll love the pink color accents on the new Turbine

Perrelet Turbine Pink Flamingo
Perrelet Turbine Pink Flamingo

Pink is slowly making its way to high-end watches. The newly revealed Perrelet Turbine Pink Flamingo comes with the brand’s signature dial; it stands out due to the pink hues.

Miami has always been quite glamorous, and this new Perrelet watch depicts that in a unique manner. It’s a model that’s reminiscent of a popular TV show that immersed its viewers into a whole new world with pink neon lights and a good storyline: Miami Vice.

Since neon lights come alive at night, a large section of the dial is black—a representation of Miami’s nighttime aesthetic.

The upper section of the dial features 12 black blades, but the lower section breathes life into the front face with a striking pink shade.

But here’s the kicker: the upper deck rotates occasionally and offers beautiful views of the few components fixed in the lower section of the dial. Even though the lower section is hidden in plain sight, it builds some intrigue. Apart from that, the seconds hand also adds to the whole look.

This Perrelet model, equipped with a 41mm black DLC titanium casing, can comfortably sit on the wrist. And when it comes to the overall performance, this model draws its energy from the calibre P-331-MH, a high-quality movement with enough power to last for 42 hours. It can be viewed through the sapphire crystal case back.

To complete the whole look, the Perrelet Turbine Pink Flamingo will be rolled out with a pink strap.

The new watch has a price tag of $5,250.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces.
