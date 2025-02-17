Perrelet teams up with Seconde/Seconde for a bold new limited-edition watch

Perrelet teamed up with a talented artist—Romaric André, better known as Seconde/Seconde/—on a stylish new watch. The artist is quite popular for his irreverent style, which transcends the conventional ways of doing things. That’s apparent in the design of this new watch, which is a limited edition version of the iconic Perrelet Turbine.

Think of it as a contemporary timepiece that merges three worlds into one—horology, art, and industrial culture. One of the most striking details is the yellow sign at the center of the dial. It’s complemented by a unique message—keep hands clear.

The black dial is the icing on the cake. It has 12 black blades which look quite sharp—one of the reasons why the artist put a sign at the center of the dial.

At the 12 o’clock denotation, there is another message that reads this—1777 days since the last injury. The message is quite humorous, and it also adds to the whole look, with a yellow hue.

While the front face is highlighted by interesting art pieces, the case back has a message that might crack you up, ‘I sincerely love art. But it will always come second. Safety first.’

To complete the whole industrial look, the watch has a black strap that blends smoothly with the black dial.

The artist also worked on a few art pieces that dive deeper into the industrial theme.

But, things get more serious when it comes to the horological performance. The watch is equipped with the P-331-MH caliber, a powerful movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Since this is a limited edition timepiece, the number will be capped at 25 pieces, and each watch will retail at $5,440.