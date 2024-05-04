 Skip to main content
Patek Philippe’s one-of-a-kind watch for the Only Watch auction is sublime

Patek Philippe introduces new watch for Only Watch 2024

Patek Philippe reference 6301A
After the postponement of the prestigious Only Watch 2023, now rescheduled for May 10, 2024, anticipation for the event is palpable. For smaller watch brands, Only Watch is the perfect setting for them to test the waters with newer concepts, but after the delay, several dropped out, while some, like Patek Philippe, saw an opportunity amidst the chaos. Instead of succumbing to delays, the brand unveiled its reference 1938 Minute Repeater Alarm last November, which was limited to just 30 watches.

Only Watch 2024: Patek Philippe reference 6301A

Patek Philippe reference 6301A
Now, Patek Philippe has unveiled its newest Only Watch entry, reference 6301A, consisting of a grande et petite sonnerie and minute repeater, which is surprisingly encased in steel, a rare choice for the brand. At the moment, the ref. 6301A is the sole new addition to Only Watch 2024, while the rest of the watches have been taken from last year’s canceled event. While the only visual distinction between the new Patek Philippe and last year’s entry is the dial, it’s a departure from a more formal look.

Other than the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, the 6301A is the first standalone grande et petite sonnerie piece from the brand, so it will certainly raise some eyebrows. Essentially, grande et petite sonnerie means the watch chimes both the quarters and hours when operating in grande sonnerie mode, while in petite sonnerie mode, it only strikes the hours. Naturally, there is a silence feature and an on-demand minute repeater which can be activated using a monopusher-style button integrated into the crown.

Technical specifications and aesthetics

Patek Philippe reference 6301A
As for technical specifications, this Patek Philippe watch uses the manually wound caliber GS 36-750 PS IRM movement, which you can see through the caseback. It’s dimensions measure 44.8mm by 12.03mm, so it’s a good size dial, despite the current market leaning towards smaller.

Let’s keep the French language going and add that the “pièce de résistance” is in the grande feu enamel dial, which features a swirling pattern, showcasing a hand-guilloché work. This Patek Phillipe also contains twelve baguette-cut diamond hour markers, an 18K gold dial plate, and faceted “Dauphine” hands, all coming together in a literal symphony of opulence. This watch is paired with an alligator band in a rich teal color, meaning if it graces your wrist, it will certainly stand out regardless of your outfit.

How much is it expected to fetch at auction?

Patek Philippe reference 6301A
If you’re the nostalgic type who likes mementos, a transfer-printed “only one” inscription can be seen on the power reserve indicators while the sapphire crystal caseback has a metallized inscription reading “Only Watch 2024.”

This Patek Philippe watch is projected to fetch anywhere from 1.5 million to 1.8 million CHF (1.64 million to 1.97 million USD) at the Only Watch auction. This auction will support research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

