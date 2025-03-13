Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer debuts with two colors

Every single feature on the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Worldtimer, from the dial to the movement, was revamped—the new model is on another level. While the previous generation had a plain dial with a minimalist finish, the latest one comes with an atlas map that makes the font face look stylish. According to Omega, such details were imprinted on the surface using laser-abated technology.

This new Omega timepiece was rolled out in two variants, with the same design but different finishes—one features a black and blue dial, while the second option has a black and grey dial.

Since the black and blue option was designed to capture attention, 70% of the dial is covered by a smooth, turquoise finish that breathes some life into the watch. The continental section has a rough black finish. One of the most striking features is the 24-hour indicator, which is cleverly designed to help you tell the difference between daytime and nighttime.

Daytime denotations, from 7 to 18, are accentuated by the white background. Nighttime hours, on the other hand, were engraved on a black background.

And just like the atlas map, the dial has a shiny black shade and was manufactured via laser-abated technology. Thanks to the honeycomb pattern, the front face stands out due to the depth the pattern adds to the look.

The version with the grey dial is more subtle and laid-back. Omega represented water with a light grey hue and enclosed the dial with a grey ring.

When it comes to the horological performance, this new watch model draws energy from the Caliber 8938, Omega’s most popular worldtimer mechanism with a 60-hour power reserve. Even though both watches have different finishes, they have the same price tag—$14,800.