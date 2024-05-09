 Skip to main content
This Tag Heuer F1 watch collab might be our favorite nostalgic throwback yet

TAG Heuer partners with Kith for Formula 1 watch

By
TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watches
TAG Heuer

In its heyday, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection was a sensation, with the ’80s and ’90s seeing commercial success with over 20 vibrant colors. Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith, a streetwear brand known for items that take us back to the days when life just seemed simpler, is resurrecting these TAG Heuer watches, though they will cost more than the previous timepieces, with the originals selling for between $130 and $390.

With over 3 million sold, these colorful watches carry a deep sense of nostalgia for millennials, who to this day are a generation seemingly obsessed with the past, and that is why these new TAG Heuer watches will probably sell well once again. Plus, Max Verstappen recently wore one at the Miami Grand Prix, and with the 2-time World Champion’s face on something, it always sells big.

In an interview with Hodinkee a couple of weeks ago, Fieg made a big statement about the watch, saying, “The F1 watch is probably the most important watch of my lifetime.” So, it’s easy to say he’s a fan. He added that it was a sentimental gift for his 12th birthday and was the catalyst for his love of collecting watches.

TAG Heuer and Kith reintroduce the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection

TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watch blue
TAG Heuer

Now, several decades after its debut, Fieg has partnered with TAG Heuer watches to reintroduce a series of limited edition timepieces in 10 different color palettes, with both rubber and steel bracelets. Each watch has increased in size to 35mm and is crafted with Arnite (a high-performance plastic) and steel, which certainly caters to the modern trend of smaller case sizes and a more gender-neutral aesthetic. The price, however, is obviously more expensive than when we were kids, though still an affordable $1,500.

In order to make sure they would keep the allure that original 1980s models had, TAG Heuer used the original case supplier and molds, though still upgraded the key elements of the watch as new technology has clearly given brands the ability to give their watches increased longevity. Not wanting to be left out in the cold, Kith’s logo was fused with TAG Heuer’s and displayed front and center on the dial at the 12 o’clock location, while the Kith mantra, “Just Us” can be seen at the 6 o’clock.

The dials feature a Mercedes pointer, and indices enhanced with Super-LumiNova, a date window at 3 o’clock, and a steel screw-down caseback, meaning each of these TAG Heuer watches has a water resistance of 200 meters.

Colors and how many of each will be made

TAG Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watches
TAG Heuer

As for the aesthetics and number of watches made, stick with us: Seven of the watches are limited to 250 pieces, represent various locations in the Kitch network, and have striking color combinations like black/yellow, green/yellow/red, bright-red, cream, and matte-black. An additional two variants, with blue and green bezels, have steel multi-link bracelets and folding clasps and are limited to 350 pieces each.

TAG Heuer has its own pair of timepieces as well: one featuring sporty green and blue colors with matching rubber straps and the other featuring black PVD cases and dials. These are limited to 850 pieces and debuted in Miami on May 3 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on May 5. The last model was inspired by Fieg’s own childhood watch, which features a black bezel with red accents and is limited to 1,350 pieces.

