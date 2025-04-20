 Skip to main content
Ke Huy Quan celebrates scientists changing the world in custom Eton shirt

Temple of Doom star attends 2025 Breakthrough awards in custom Eton shirt

Ke Huy Quan with Drew Berrymore
Ke Huy Quan is enjoying the kind of career revival not often seen in Hollywood. After he made a splash in Goonies and as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he seemingly disappeared from the public eye for the better part of three decades. Then, out of nowhere, he showed up in Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and revealed that he might just be the next Jackie Chan. Mixing his pinpoint-accurate martial arts techniques with perfectly timed humor, he landed himself an Academy Award for his efforts. Of course, when you are enjoying a resurgence in Hollywood, you seem to show up everywhere, and that is precisely what he is doing, most recently attending the Breakthrough Prize Awards with other Hollywood heavy hitters like Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, Drew Barrymore, and Gwyneth Paltrow. While we love to see him showing up everywhere, we can’t help but notice when someone of his caliber wears Eton on the red carpet.

Dressing great for science

Man in custom ETON shirt
Ke Huy Quan is a classic man, with classic style. So it isn’t surprising that he showed up to the awards wearing a black tux with peak lapels and a white shirt with a black bow tie. This is about as classic as you get when it comes to menswear. That doesn’t mean you can’t dress it up more than others, and he did so with a custom shirt from Eton. A simple process of selecting color, fit, and exact measurements online, Eton offers this custom look for everyone, whether you’re an Oscar-winning actor or not.

The Breakthrough Awards are a decade-and-a-half-old ceremony honoring some of the best of the best scientific minds with a monetary prize of $3 million. Three times the financial award of the Nobel Peace Prize.

