The RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat: Richard Mille’s bold, rectangular revamp

Richard Mille is a brand that remodels watches and re-launches them into the market with a new fresh look. The latest Richard Mille, the RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat, is an example of a watch that’s been brought back to life. The new shape can capture anyone’s attention and keep their eyes glued to the dial—it seems like the brand went all out with this new model.

Featuring a rectangular casing, this new Richard Mille watch merges two fields into one—geometry and horology. It stands out due to the clean, straight lines and rectangular-like theme, which highlights various components featured on the watch.

Apart from the rectangular casing, the new watch also comes with a very impressive mechanism, which is in plain sight, thanks to the skeleton design. Just like the casing, the new mechanism has rectangular bridges that add to the whole look. It’s also worth noting that this watch is available in two variants manufactured from different materials: terracotta quartz TPT and titanium.

For starters, the model that’s made from Terracotta Quartz TPT has a bezel characterized by a brown-like color, with a few white stripes.

On the other hand, the titanium version has a shiny metallic luster that contrasts the casing and the dial.

Even though the casing has a new shape, it can comfortably sit on the wrist. A few details, such as the ergonomic case design and wrist ratios, were passed down from other models.

The Terracotta Quartz TPT is priced at $156,000, but the titanium has a lower price tag—it costs $134,000.