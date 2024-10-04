 Skip to main content
The new Richard Mille RM17-02 Titanium Tourbillon strikes the right balance

Check out the new Richard Mille RM17-02 Titanium Tourbillon

The RM17-02 watch
Popular for its innovative touch and sophisticated materials, Richard Mille always sets the standard, when it comes to luxury and style. Its most recent addition, the RM17-02 Titanium Tourbillon, has raised the bar with a solid build and an exquisite design.

For starters, 90% of the elements used in the RM17-02 watch are made from grade 5 titanium. Featuring 6% aluminum, 4% vanadium, and 90% Grade 5 titanium, the watch’s cutting-edge material is an alloy of strong and durable metals.

It can easily withstand tough conditions without breaking, thanks to its corrosion-resistant properties. In an effort to make this timepiece robust, Richie Mille also reinforced it with stainless steel washers, improving its water-resistant capabilities.

The RM17-02 is also a perfect example of a watch that creates a smooth balance between design and horological innovation.

Since this new Richie Millie is fitted with a 0.30 mm sapphire that’s transparent, it offers beautiful sightings into the tourbillon mechanism.

The fully open-cut dial highlights every component that is featured in the caliber, accentuating the stylish Richard Mille allure, which is characterized by a skeleton architecture.

While the tourbillon mechanism is meant to improve the performance of this watch, it also complements the watch’s design, making it look more stylish and modern. For example, the gold and blue elements are quite effective in creating a stylish contrast that reveals geometric cuts.

As a timepiece that has been put together with the same level of engineering precision as a Formula One racing car, the RM17-02 merges every element into one single unit.

Nathan S.R
Richard Mille will make only 50 of this nearly $1 million watch
It's a modern twist on a beloved Richard Mille watch
Richard Mille R21-02 Tourbillon Aerodyne inside

If the stylish James Bond were a watch, he'd be a Richard Mille watch—daring, sophisticated, and in a league of its own. The latest masterpiece from the brand, the RM 21-02 Tourbillon Aerodyne, is a testament to the audacious spirit of luxury horology. Let's dive into the horological realm where Richard Mille reigns supreme.
Craftsmanship beyond conventions
Richard Mille is not in the business of creating watches for men; they're in the business of crafting horological marvels. The RM 21-02 Tourbillon Aerodyne is a prime example. Its tonneau-shaped case, measuring a precise 42.68 x 50.12 x 14.30 mm, is a symphony of engineering artistry. The case is not just a housing for the movement; it's a work of art, an aerodynamic ode to precision.

At the heart of this mechanical masterpiece beats a manual winding tourbillon, showcasing Richard Mille's commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking. The tourbillon, replacing engaging friction with rolling friction, ensures smooth time-setting functions, making every moment count. It's not just a watch; it's a dance of gears and screws orchestrated with precision.

IWC has a new limited edition pilot watch that features a tourbillon inspired by an aircraft engine
IWC limited edition Big Pilot's Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler
IWC Big Pilot’s Watch

In the world of luxury watches, few brands command as much respect and admiration as IWC Schaffhausen. Known for their precision, craftsmanship, and timeless design, IWC watches have long been a symbol of sophistication and style for men. This year, IWC has once again raised the bar with the introduction of their latest men's watch, the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler. Inspired by the success of the Big Pilot’s Watch Edition Markus Bühler from 2008, this limited edition release takes the concept to a whole new level.
The turbine takes flight
The most striking feature of the Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Tourbillon Markus Bühler is the integration of a miniature aircraft turbine into a flying minute tourbillon at the 6 o’clock position on the dial.

Markus Bühler, the Associate Director of Watch and Movement Assembly at IWC Schaffhausen and the namesake behind this timepiece, expressed his amazement at leading the development of this second edition: "When I created my Big Pilot’s Watch with a turbine as an apprentice watchmaker, I would never have imagined I would lead the development of a second edition 15 years later – let alone that I would be responsible for all assembly processes at IWC."
The challenge of precision
Integrating a turbine into a tourbillon was no small feat. In a tourbillon, the balance and escapement are housed in a small cage that rotates once per minute. The turbine, machined from a lightweight titanium alloy, had to be meticulously crafted. Each of the twelve minuscule blades was polished by hand to ensure precision and aesthetic perfection. This turbine serves a dual purpose, acting as the upper part of the tourbillon cage, replacing the regulator. This ingenious design allows the watchmaker to adjust the zero crossing of the balance by turning the turbine.

Omega’s new Seamaster ETNZ Edition for the 37th America’s Cup offers a striking design
The turquoise accents are inspired by the team's sail
Americas cup commemorative Seamaster

Omega, one of the most beloved brands in men's watches, is commemorating the 37th America's Cup with the release of a special edition Seamaster capable of functioning at twice the depth world-class divers are capable of. The “Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m,” which features a striking black and turquoise design, will cost $13,300.

The turquoise on the watch is a tribute to the New Zealand sailing team, which Omega has sponsored since 1995. Team New Zealand’s logo also features an image of the America’s Cup itself. Unsurprisingly, the “Auld Mug” features on the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, acting as the second hand’s counterweight.

