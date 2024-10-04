Check out the new Richard Mille RM17-02 Titanium Tourbillon

Popular for its innovative touch and sophisticated materials, Richard Mille always sets the standard, when it comes to luxury and style. Its most recent addition, the RM17-02 Titanium Tourbillon, has raised the bar with a solid build and an exquisite design.

For starters, 90% of the elements used in the RM17-02 watch are made from grade 5 titanium. Featuring 6% aluminum, 4% vanadium, and 90% Grade 5 titanium, the watch’s cutting-edge material is an alloy of strong and durable metals.

It can easily withstand tough conditions without breaking, thanks to its corrosion-resistant properties. In an effort to make this timepiece robust, Richie Mille also reinforced it with stainless steel washers, improving its water-resistant capabilities.

The RM17-02 is also a perfect example of a watch that creates a smooth balance between design and horological innovation.

Since this new Richie Millie is fitted with a 0.30 mm sapphire that’s transparent, it offers beautiful sightings into the tourbillon mechanism.

The fully open-cut dial highlights every component that is featured in the caliber, accentuating the stylish Richard Mille allure, which is characterized by a skeleton architecture.

While the tourbillon mechanism is meant to improve the performance of this watch, it also complements the watch’s design, making it look more stylish and modern. For example, the gold and blue elements are quite effective in creating a stylish contrast that reveals geometric cuts.

As a timepiece that has been put together with the same level of engineering precision as a Formula One racing car, the RM17-02 merges every element into one single unit.

