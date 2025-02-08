Limited-edition Frederique Constant Tourbillon features a striking green dial

Frederique Constant has a new Tourbillion watch that offers elegance and style.

Two years ago, Frederique Constant rolled out a unique tourbillion model, which was manufactured from advanced materials—this is where everything started. The latest watch is an upgrade of sorts. And the good thing is that it has a rather affordable price tag for a limited edition watch, matching the price range of its 2023 predecessor with a silvered blue dial.

It comes with a striking green dial with different shades. While the center of the dial has a light green shade, the edges are characterized by a dark hue that creates a beautiful contrast between different sections. And thanks to the sunray finish, the front face looks quite stylish.

The watch is also equipped with a 39 mm stainless steel casing, which is accentuated by a metallic luster that blends smoothly with the hour markers. Hour markers and the hour hand are manufactured from stainless steel to complement the casing.

At the 6 o’clock position, a tourbillion offers beautiful views of the FC-980-4 caliber. Even though the caliber can be viewed from the front face, this watch also comes with a clear case back that expands the views.

The anchor and escapement wheel are made from silicon. (Frederique Constant has used this material since 2008.)

The green alligator leather strap is the icing on the cake. It highlights the green theme and makes it stand out.

As a limited edition watch, the Frederique Constant Classic Tourbillon Manufacture will be capped at 150 pieces, and each will retail at €15,000.